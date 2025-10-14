FOTRIC Unveils TD2 sense Acoustic Imaging Module: Compact, Intelligent Acoustics for Robotics and Monitoring

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOTRIC today announced the launch of the TD2 sense Acoustic Imaging Module, a palm-sized innovation that redefines how acoustic technology can be integrated into robotics and fixed monitoring systems.

Powered by a 64-microphone array, the TD2 sense captures and interprets complex sound signals with high precision—enabling a range of diagnostic functions including partial discharge detection, compressed air and vacuum leak evaluation, and acoustic navigation. It can also be configured to trigger alarms based on specific sound signatures, supporting early intervention in maintenance and safety scenarios.





Compact Power for Robotics and Fixed Monitoring

Measuring just 91 × 87 × 50 mm and weighing only 420 g, the TD2 sense delivers advanced acoustic intelligence in a lightweight, portable form. Designed for robotic platforms, overhead inspections, and discreet fixed installations, it enables continuous monitoring without adding unnecessary bulk. By extending inspection capability into hazardous or hard-to-reach environments, the module provides insights that conventional tools often miss.

Fast Integration with Developer Support

To simplify adoption, the TD2 sense comes with a developer SDK and demo software, allowing engineers and solution providers to quickly embed its acoustic functions into autonomous platforms and monitoring systems. This flexibility makes deployment efficient, scalable, and cost-effective.

Real-World Applications and Partnerships

The TD2 sense has already attracted interest from well-known robotics companies exploring new ways to enhance acoustic awareness and inspection capabilities in autonomous systems. Whether mounted on mobile robots for factory inspections or installed as a stationary monitor, the module empowers organizations to detect problems earlier, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency.





“Compact and highly adaptable, the TD2 sense represents a step forward in acoustic sensing technology,” said a FOTRIC product manager. “Its ability to serve as both an integrated component and a standalone solution expands how industries can approach inspection and monitoring tasks.”

Applications Across Industries

With its portability and integration flexibility, the TD2 sense supports a wide range of industries—including power utilities, manufacturing, industrial automation, and infrastructure inspection. Whether deployed as a standalone monitor or built into autonomous systems, it helps organizations detect problems earlier, reduce risks, and enhance operational efficiency.





Invitation for Collaboration

FOTRIC welcomes partnerships with robotics developers, AI solution providers, SDK integrators, and automation innovators to explore new applications of the TD2 sense Acoustic Imaging Module. By combining FOTRIC’s advanced acoustic sensing technology with cutting-edge robotics and monitoring systems, we aim to drive the next generation of intelligent inspection and industrial automation solutions.

About FOTRIC

FOTRIC delivers advanced thermal and acoustic imaging solutions that improve efficiency, safety, and reliability across industrial operations. From patrol tools like the TD2 Acoustic Camera to modular innovations such as the TD2 sense, FOTRIC provides technologies that support predictive maintenance, automation, and electrical safety compliance.

Learn more at fotric.com or contact us at info@fotric.com. Let’s discuss how we can support your application!

