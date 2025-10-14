Varonis Introduces Identity Protection for Salesforce Agentforce

MIAMI and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAMFORCE 2025 – Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS) today announced at Dreamforce 2025 the launch of its AI identity protection for Salesforce Agentforce. The latest release from Varonis provides IT and security teams with visibility and control over the data that AI agents created with Salesforce Agentforce can access and the actions they can take.

“AI agents are identities that can process and analyze data at lightning speed,” said Varonis Executive VP of Engineering and CTO David Bass. “We’re providing a unified view into AI agents and how they interact with data, while giving customers the ability to right-size permissions automatically.”

Businesses use Agentforce to build and deploy AI agents that perform important tasks. Varonis connects the dots between AI agent identities with data sensitivity, permissions, and activity.

The new capabilities enable Varonis customers to:

Inventory AI agents. Automatically discover and catalog AI agents built on Agentforce, including their topics, actions, and deployment status.

Automatically discover and catalog AI agents built on Agentforce, including their topics, actions, and deployment status. Unify visibility across sensitivity, permissions, and activity. Varonis provides a unified view into what data is sensitive, which agents can access that data, and what actions have been taken on that data.

Varonis provides a unified view into what data is sensitive, which agents can access that data, and what actions have been taken on that data. Automatically enforce least agency. Varonis analyzes prompts and responses for sensitive data exposure and policy violations, then automatically right-sizes access so that agents act within their intended scope.





Organizations can request a complimentary Varonis Data Risk Assessment to evaluate their Salesforce security posture.

Varonis for Agentforce is available on Salesforce’s AppExchange .

Additional Resources

Salesforce, Agentforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), database activity monitoring (DAM), identity protection, email security, and AI security.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com