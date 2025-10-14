Medmo Raises $15 Million Series A Funding Round

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medmo , an orchestration platform for radiology appointments, today announced a $15 million Series A funding round led by Covera Health , with participation from existing investors Origin Ventures , Lerer Hippeau , Digital Health Venture Partners , and Toppan Global Venture Partners .

Operating in all 50 states, Medmo partners with top ordering provider groups to streamline radiology referral workflows. Its technology powers the entire patient journey from engagement, to scheduling, to prior authorization, to obtaining results and closes the loop on care. Having facilitated over 1 million patient journeys to date, Medmo’s AI-powered care coordination platform has quickly become the preferred platform for enhanced referral management of diagnostic imaging exams, including MRIs, CTs, Mammograms, Ultrasounds, and X-Rays.

Furthermore, imaging is successfully completed in higher-value settings through Medmo, which lowers the cost of care and ensures that more patients receive the right care – exactly when they need it.

Medmo will use the new capital to further its expansion into value-based care workflows across the healthcare market and develop additional offerings for insurance companies focused on quality and gaps in care.

To date, Medmo’s technology and services have proven to deliver:

Higher adherence rates , increasing completion rates by 30% from existing benchmarks

, increasing completion rates by 30% from existing benchmarks Lower cost of care , through navigation to higher-value care settings, resulting in up to 35% reduction in radiology spend

, through navigation to higher-value care settings, resulting in up to 35% reduction in radiology spend Decrease administrative expenses , by saving care teams more than 40 hours for every 100 referrals managed

, by saving care teams more than 40 hours for every 100 referrals managed Higher Star ratings by increasing adherence and running gaps in care programs

by increasing adherence and running gaps in care programs Seamless integration into existing referral workflows, making Medmo easy to adopt and manage



“Critical care pathways start with radiology exams. It is such an important part of healthcare. Prior to Medmo, our clients and partners relied heavily on phone, fax, and email to facilitate these exams for their patients across a fragmented imaging market. Legacy communication tools not only take valuable time, but referrals can often fall through the cracks or patients wait longer, travel farther, and pay more, leading to negative patient experiences,” explained Lucas Takahashi, co-founder and CEO of Medmo. “With Medmo, providers can tech-enable their existing workflow, gain visibility into patient journeys, and improve overall performance, ensuring patients receive the right care and a positive experience.”

With its focus on AI-enabled diagnostic technology for radiology performance measurement and patient impact, Covera Health saw the strategic value in Medmo’s ability to orchestrate imaging exams as the final mile of care. Together, Medmo will be able to navigate further by leveraging Covera quality data and insights, while Covera can offer orchestration of exams to their clients.

“We see Medmo as a perfect parallel to what we are focused on in the market. Our shared clients reflect this, and we look forward to a more integrated partnership moving forward,” said Ron Vianu, co-founder and CEO of Covera Health. “Ultimately, more patients get the care they need, and the radiology ecosystem benefits across all sides.”

Radiologist Dr. Rob Epstein, senior healthcare advisor at Insight Partners , a Covera Health investor, is joining Medmo’s Board of Directors. “We knew the connective tissue was missing from this space. Medmo’s ability to streamline this fragmented and often archaic market into a cohesive patient journey, while opening bi-directional communication between physicians, patients, and imaging centers, makes this a business that’s poised to succeed,” said Dr. Epstein.

About Medmo

Medmo is an all-encompassing medical imaging workflow solution for ordering providers. From patient engagement and scheduling, to insurance verification and retrieving results, Medmo creates a consistent loop for providers, staff and patients. Operating in all 50 states and supporting patients with all insurance types, Medmo is an effortless platform that thousands of healthcare providers use to drive adherence and compliance, positive patient experiences and reductions in the operating costs associated with patient coordination. Learn more at https://www.medmo.com/ .

About Covera Health

Covera Health builds and operates the nation’s leading infrastructure for measuring and improving diagnostic quality in radiology. Powered by AI-driven analytics and partnerships that connect payers, providers, and employers, Covera identifies variability in imaging performance and enables continuous quality improvement across the healthcare system. Through its Centers of Excellence programs and population health initiatives, Covera ensures that patients receive the right diagnosis at the start of their care journey. This approach improves outcomes, reduces variability, and lowers total cost of care. For more information, visit www.coverahealth.com .