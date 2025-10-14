Veeco Receives Multiple Lumina Systems Order from Leading Optical Communications Laser Manufacturer

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that a leading optical communications laser manufacturer placed an order for multiple Lumina™ metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) systems. This order establishes Lumina™ as the customer’s production tool of record for indium phosphide (InP) epitaxy on both 4-inch and 6-inch wafers. The tools will be used to fabricate InP lasers for use in innovative optical communication solutions for the datacom industry.

“Veeco continues making inroads into the rapidly growing laser market for advanced optical transceivers, which enable fast communication between the advanced processors that run increasingly complex AI workloads at hyperscale data centers,” said Anil Vijayendran, Vice President of the MOCVD Product Line at Veeco. “The Lumina system’s exceptional within-wafer and wafer-to-wafer uniformities, batch-to-batch repeatability, and overall reliability and ease-of-use are once again making a material difference in the InP laser industry.”

Veeco’s industry-leading MOCVD TurboDisc™ technology is at the heart of the Lumina system. It features excellent uniformity and low defectivity over long campaigns with no need for interruptions to clean the reactor, providing exceptional throughput, yield and flexibility. Veeco’s proprietary technology also drives uniform injection and thermal control for excellent thickness and compositional uniformity. Providing a seamless wafer size transition, the Lumina can deposit high-quality InP epitaxial layers on wafers up to 6 inches in diameter.

According to Yole, the overall market for optical transceivers in the datacom industry is forecast to grow at a 13% CAGR from $8.1B in 2024 to $14.7B in 2029, fueled by the increase in AI intra-data center applications. As a key component of high-bandwidth optical transceivers, InP lasers are essential to meet the continually growing requirements of optical transceivers that will enable the growth of AI.

