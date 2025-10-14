Life Sciences Innovator Dr. Art Tipton Joins Gannet BioChem Board

Huntsville, AL, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gannet BioChem, a leading specialty chemical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) backed by Boston-based private equity firm Ampersand Capital Partners, today announced the appointment of Dr. Art Tipton to its Board of Directors. The appointment underscores Gannet BioChem’s ambition to deepen its scientific and commercial leadership in the life sciences field.

Dr. Tipton brings extensive experience in science, entrepreneurship, and leadership. He has held senior roles in several life science businesses, including serving as CEO of Southern Research, and has authored more than 43 patents and contributed to numerous commercial products. He currently serves on six boards and has previously served on 11 others.

Recognized as a leader in life sciences, Dr. Tipton is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, the National Academy of Inventors, the Controlled Release Society College of Fellows, and the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering College of Fellows. He holds a Ph.D. in Polymer Science and Engineering from the University of Massachusetts.

“Art’s unique combination of technical depth and business leadership will be invaluable as Gannet expands its capabilities to support partners worldwide,” said Nick Shackley, CEO, Gannet BioChem.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Tipton said, “I’m honored to join Gannet BioChem’s Board of Directors. With its strong expertise in activated polymers, notably polyethylene glycol (PEG) reagents and GMP manufacturing, the company is well-positioned to enable the next generation of therapeutics. I have been following the PEG thought-leadership stemming from Huntsville for many years, starting with Milt Harris and Shearwater Polymers; glad to see these efforts continue at Gannet.”

Dr. Tipton and Gannet BioChem will participate in the upcoming PODD: Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery Conference, October 27–28, 2025 in Boston, MA, where company leaders will engage with industry partners and highlight Gannet’s capabilities. To schedule a virtual or in-person meeting with the Gannet BioChem team, email info@gannetbiochem.com.

About Gannet BioChem

With over 30 years of expertise, Gannet BioChem is a leading specialty CDMO specializing in the development, scaling, and manufacturing of polyethylene glycol (PEG) reagents—essential components in advanced biopharmaceutical and therapeutic products. Operating from a state-of-the-art 124,000 sq. ft. FDA-inspected facility in Huntsville, Alabama, Gannet BioChem delivers end-to-end GMP production, supporting clinical and commercial therapeutics. With a highly experienced team, flexible production capabilities, and a commitment to quality, Gannet BioChem provides reliable, innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the global biopharmaceutical industry. For additional information, please visit GannetBioChem.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With hubs in Boston, Amsterdam, and London, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm’s core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

