Alvara Protocol Launches on Public Mainnet, Bringing ERC-7621 Basket Token Standard to Production

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvara Protocol, the decentralized platform revolutionizing fund management infrastructure, today announced the official launch of its public mainnet, making it the first protocol to bring the ERC-7621 basket token standard into production. This milestone enables anyone to create, manage, and trade tokenized investment baskets with unprecedented composability and liquidity, fundamentally differentiating Alvara from traditional basket solutions. www.alvara.xyz

The ERC-7621 Advantage: True Composability Meets Fund Management

Unlike conventional basket solutions that rely on proprietary architectures or unrecognized token standards, Alvara's implementation of ERC-7621 delivers a standardized, Ethereum Foundation-recognized framework that ensures seamless integration across the DeFi ecosystem. This standardization is critical for institutional adoption and cross-protocol composability.

Key Differentiators:

Native Fungibility : ERC-7621 LP tokens are fully fungible ERC-20 tokens, enabling them to be used as collateral, traded on any DEX, or integrated into lending protocols - capabilities that proprietary basket solutions cannot offer without custom integrations.

: ERC-7621 LP tokens are fully fungible ERC-20 tokens, enabling them to be used as collateral, traded on any DEX, or integrated into lending protocols - capabilities that proprietary basket solutions cannot offer without custom integrations. Transparent On-Chain Management : All basket compositions, rebalancing actions, and fee structures are verifiable on-chain through the ERC-7621 standard, eliminating the opacity that plagues centralized basket products.

: All basket compositions, rebalancing actions, and fee structures are verifiable on-chain through the ERC-7621 standard, eliminating the opacity that plagues centralized basket products. Automated Fee Distribution : Built-in management fee mechanisms execute automatically at the protocol level, removing the need for off-chain payment infrastructure and ensuring managers are compensated fairly and transparently.

: Built-in management fee mechanisms execute automatically at the protocol level, removing the need for off-chain payment infrastructure and ensuring managers are compensated fairly and transparently. Permissionless Infrastructure : Anyone can create a basket and become a fund manager without gatekeepers, approval processes, or minimum capital requirements - democratizing access in ways traditional platforms cannot.

: Anyone can create a basket and become a fund manager without gatekeepers, approval processes, or minimum capital requirements - democratizing access in ways traditional platforms cannot. Universal Liquidity Layer: By standardizing basket token representation, ERC-7621 enables a unified liquidity layer where all baskets can interact with the same DeFi primitives, dramatically reducing fragmentation.



"Other basket solutions in the market are essentially closed systems - they create siloed products that don't interoperate with the broader DeFi ecosystem," said Dominic Ryder, Co-founder of Alvara Protocol. "With our mainnet launch, we're proving that ERC-7621 isn't just a standard on paper- it's a production-ready framework that delivers what the industry actually needs: composable, transparent, and truly decentralized fund management infrastructure."

Production-Ready Innovation

The mainnet launch includes:

Basket Creation Interface : Intuitive tools for launching custom tokenized baskets with configurable management parameters

: Intuitive tools for launching custom tokenized baskets with configurable management parameters Liquidity Provision Mechanisms : Seamless minting and burning of fungible LP tokens aligned with contributions and withdrawals

: Seamless minting and burning of fungible LP tokens aligned with contributions and withdrawals Automated Rebalancing Infrastructure : Smart contract-based portfolio adjustments with full transparency

: Smart contract-based portfolio adjustments with full transparency Cross-Protocol Integration: Native compatibility with leading DEXs, lending protocols, and DeFi applications

Why ERC-7621 Matters for the Industry

While experimental standards like ERC-404 have captured attention, ERC-7621's formal recognition by the Ethereum Foundation and its focus on fund management use cases position it as the definitive standard for tokenized baskets. The protocol's architecture solves critical problems that plague existing solutions: lack of composability, liquidity fragmentation, opaque fee structures, and limited interoperability.

"We're not just launching another basket product - we're activating a new standard that the entire ecosystem can build upon," Ryder continued. "That's the fundamental difference. ERC-7621 creates network effects that benefit everyone: managers get better tools, investors get more transparency, and the entire DeFi ecosystem gains a new primitive for innovation."

Availability

Alvara Protocol's mainnet is live and accessible now at bskt.alvara.xyz . Developers interested in building on ERC-7621 can access comprehensive documentation and integration guides on the platform.

For real-time updates, follow Alvara Protocol on X (Twitter) and join the community on Telegram.

About Alvara Protocol

Alvara Protocol is building the decentralized infrastructure for the future of basket management. By leveraging the ERC-7621 standard, Alvara eliminates traditional barriers to entry and creates a transparent, accessible, and composable ecosystem where anyone can create, manage, and invest in tokenized baskets. The protocol represents a paradigm shift from centralized, opaque fund management to open, permissionless financial infrastructure.

