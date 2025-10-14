AI-Generated Meal Plan Market Projected to Reach USD 5.37 Billion by 2033 Amid Rising Demand for Personalized Nutrition | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI-Generated Meal Plan Market Size was valued at USD 1.34 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 5.37 Billion by 2033 expanding at a CAGR of 18.97% over 2026-2033.

The market for AI-generated meal plans is expanding quickly as a result of rising consumer knowledge of nutrition, health, and customized diet plans. People are searching for customized meal plans that align with their specific health goals as the prevalence of lifestyle-related illnesses including obesity, diabetes, and heart disease rises.





The U.S. AI-Generated Meal Plan Market size was USD 0.40 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 1.56 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.69% over 2026-2033.

The growth is primarily driven by high health awareness, widespread adoption of fitness apps and wearable devices, rising lifestyle-related diseases, demand for personalized nutrition, and growing corporate wellness initiatives promoting AI-based dietary management solutions.

AI-Generated Meal Plan Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.34 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 5.37 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.97% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Offering (Software, Services)

• By Application (Personal Nutrition, Fitness & Wellness, Healthcare, Food Delivery, Corporate Wellness, Others)

• By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises)

• By End User (Individuals, Fitness Centers, Healthcare Providers, Corporates, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Offering, in 2025, Software Segment Dominated the Market with a Share of 65.08%, while Services are the Fastest-Growing Segment with a CAGR of 20.50%

Software & Services, distinctly dominated the market as software being widely accepted amongst individual and enterprises to find a scalable, AI-powered nutrition solution. Services segment is experiencing the highest growth rate, driven by increasing adoption of customized dietary consultation services, online nutrition coaching, business health and wellness merge.

By Application, Personal Nutrition Segment Led the Market with a Share of 35.04% in 2025, while Fitness & Wellness is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 18.30%

Personal Nutrition leads the market in terms of consumption as more people are focusing on individual specific diet plans to be followed successfully for weight management, chronic disease prevention and overall health improvement. Fitness & Wellness application is obtaining maximum growth due to the increasing demand for fitness monitoring, Health & fitness apps & integrated health solutions.

By Deployment Mode, in 2025, the Cloud-Based Segment Led the Market with a Share of 68.40%, and is also the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 17.80%

Cloud-based segment holds the largest revenue share in the market and is also witnessing the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period as Cloud-Based solutions are at the forefront, owing to their scalability, ease of access, and seamless integration with mobile apps, wearable device, and fitness platforms.

By End-Use, in 2025, Individuals Dominated the Market with share 50.08%, while Fitness Centers is the Fastest-Growing Segment with a CAGR of 18.60%

Individuals segment dominated the market due to an increasing awareness of healthy eating, growing preference towards personalized nutrition & rising trend of artificial intelligence driven diet planning mobile apps. Fitness Centers are the fastest-growing end-use segment, as gyms, wellness studios, and health clubs have realized the need for AI-powered meal planning services in order to offer comprehensive services to their members in a holistic fitness experience.

Regional Insights:

The AI-Generated Meal Plan Market in North America held the largest share 41.06% in 2025, owing to rising consumer awareness on health & nutrition, a high adoption rate of AI-driven health technologies and a vast digital infrastructure.

In 2025, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the AI-Generated Meal Plan Market, projected to expand at a CAGR of 20.24%, due to the growing health awareness, increasing smartphone penetration, and adoption for AI-powered health and fitness solutions in the market.

Recent Developments:

In April 2025, EatLove launched its Nutrition Intelligence® technology to provide personalized meal recommendations and coaching, helping users build lasting, healthy dietary habits.

