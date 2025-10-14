Saudi Arabia Defense Market Report 2025-2034: AI, Quantum Tech, and Hypersonic Weapons Driving Revenues

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Defense Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia defense market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2025 to 2034, driven by increasing defense expenditure, geopolitical tensions, and equipment modernization.

The defense sector offers extensive technological solutions across naval, land, and aerial domains, playing a crucial role in national security and economic enhancement. Saudi Arabia ranks among the top defense spenders globally, fueled by geopolitical instability and favorable governmental policies. The government's efforts to modernize defense equipment by integrating advanced radars and sensors into aircraft and weaponry are vital in addressing emerging threats.

Localizing defense production under Vision 2030 aims to significantly reduce import dependency, create jobs, and diversify income. The plan prioritizes localizing over 50% of military and equipment spending across arms and maintenance sectors. Furthermore, technological advancements in AI, quantum technology, autonomous weapons, and hypersonic weapons are expected to enhance defense capabilities and bolster decision-making against modern threats, including cyberattacks.

Market Share by Armed Forces

The air force sector holds a significant share in the Saudi Arabia defense market, propelled by air equipment modernization and escalating security concerns. Investments in unmanned and missile-defense systems are contributing to its growth. Similarly, the navy forecasts significant expansion, driven by an emphasis on maritime security and procurement of advanced naval equipment to safeguard offshore assets and manage threats effectively.

Market Share by Type

An increasing demand for weapons and ammunition marks a major trend, underscoring their relevance in combat scenarios. Rising regional tensions compel the government to source from allies in the U.S. and Europe while focusing on developing advanced, GPS-guided weapon systems.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides an evaluation of the market using Porter's five forces model and a SWOT analysis. Leading companies like Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Leonardo S.p.A. play pivotal roles with ongoing innovations, strategic mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Other prominent market players include L3Harris Technologies Inc., BAE Systems plc, Airbus SE, Thales Group, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saudi Arabian Military Industries, and General Dynamics Corporation.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

3 Economic Summary

4 Country Risk Profiles

5 Global Defense Market Overview

5.1 Global Defense Market Share by Region 5.1.1 North America 5.1.2 Europe 5.1.3 Asia Pacific 5.1.4 Latin America 5.1.5 Middle East and Africa



6 Saudi Arabia Defense Market Overview

7 Saudi Arabia Defense Market by Armed Forces

7.1 Army

7.2 Navy

7.3 Air Force

8 Saudi Arabia Defense Market by Type

8.1 Weapons and Ammunition

8.2 Vehicles

8.3 Communication Systems

8.4 Personnel Training, Simulation, and Protection Equipment

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.3 Key Indicators for Demand

9.4 Key Indicators for Price

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Supplier Selection

10.2 Key Global Players

10.3 Key Regional Players

10.4 Key Player Strategies

10.5 Company Profiles Raytheon Technologies Corporation Northrop Grumman Corporation L3Harris Technologies Inc. BAE Systems plc Airbus SE Thales Group The Boeing Company Lockheed Martin Corporation Leonardo S.p.A. Saudi Arabian Military Industries General Dynamics Corporation



