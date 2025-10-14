Revolutionary Shoulder Surgery Performed at The Christ Hospital Health Network

Cincinnati, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CINCINNATI (October 14, 2025) – A surgeon at The Christ Hospital Health Network is one of the first in the country to perform a new minimally invasive rotator cuff sparing shoulder replacement procedure. Paul Favorito, MD, Orthopedic Shoulder Surgeon and Division Chief of Shoulder and Upper Extremity Services at The Christ Hospital Health Network, was the first surgeon in the Midwest to utilize the new technique to perform the operation.

Dr. Favorito is one of nine surgeons from around the world that developed this new instrumentation. He and other surgeons worked closely with engineers from Johnson and Johnson MedTech to develop the new technology. Traditional methods for shoulder replacement surgeries cut rotator cuff tendons and require up to 6 weeks of immobilization in a sling. With this new technique, patients can potentially begin moving their arm within days. The typical 6-month timeline may be reduced to as little as 6 to 12 weeks.

“This is one of the biggest breakthroughs in shoulder replacement surgeries in years,” said Dr. Favorito. “By not cutting and then repairing the rotator cuff tendon during surgery, patients will have quicker recovery times. This project, which began four years ago, will be a gamechanger. While we have had success with the current procedure, it’s important to take part in research and development to shorten recovery times and create better outcomes for our patients. The Christ Hospital Health Network is proud to be part of pioneering this revolutionary procedure that we believe will be the standard for patients moving forward.”

Dr. Favorito will begin teaching this procedure to other surgeons from across the country at courses throughout the fall and winter.

About The Christ Hospital Health Network

The Christ Hospital Health Network consists of an acute care hospital located in Mt. Auburn, a remote hospital location in Liberty Township, eight ambulatory outpatient centers and dozens of medical offices throughout the region. For 135 years, The Christ Hospital has provided compassionate care to those it serves. Made up of more than 1,300 physicians and more than 7,200 team members, our mission is to improve the health of our community by providing exceptional outcomes in an affordable way. The Network was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the #1 hospital in the Cincinnati Region and named to Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals list in 2025.

Attachment