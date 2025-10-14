Trucking Industry Outlook Report 2025-2029: $13 Billion Market Driven by Leading Players Including J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Schneider National, and XPO Logistics Leveraging Advanced Technologies

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trucking Market Outlook to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Trucking Market was valued at USD 13 billion, based on a five-year historical analysis. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for freight transportation, e-commerce expansion, and the need for efficient supply chain solutions. The rise in global trade and the growing emphasis on logistics optimization have further fueled the market's expansion.

The Global Trucking Market is characterized by intense competition among key players such as J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., Schneider National, Inc., and XPO Logistics, Inc. These companies leverage advanced technologies and extensive networks to enhance operational efficiency and customer service. The market is also witnessing a trend towards consolidation, with larger firms acquiring smaller players to expand their service offerings and geographic reach.

The future of the trucking industry appears promising, driven by ongoing technological advancements and a growing emphasis on sustainability. As electric and alternative fuel vehicles gain traction, companies are likely to invest in greener fleets, aligning with global environmental goals. Additionally, the integration of autonomous driving technology is expected to reshape operational efficiencies, reducing costs and enhancing safety. These trends indicate a transformative period for the trucking sector, positioning it for sustained growth and innovation in the coming years.

Key players in this market include the United States, China, and Germany. The United States dominates due to its extensive road network and high freight volume, while China benefits from its rapid industrialization and manufacturing capabilities. Germany's strong automotive industry and strategic location in Europe also contribute to its significant market presence.



In 2024, the European Union implemented stricter emissions regulations for heavy-duty vehicles, mandating a 15% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2025. This regulation aims to promote the adoption of cleaner technologies in the trucking sector, encouraging companies to invest in electric and hybrid vehicles to comply with the new standards.



