5-hour ENERGY® Expands Its Flavor Lineup with Fan Favorites Cotton Candy, Fruity Rainbow, and Confetti Craze — Plus Debuts a New Flavor, Firework Freeze

Farmington Hills, Michigan, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The maker of 5-hour ENERGY® products, the #1 selling energy shot brand, sweetens its shelves with multiple bold flavor announcements. First, three fan-favorites that were initially limited-time offers — Cotton Candy, Fruity Rainbowand Confetti Craze — have been named as official additions to the brand’s Tasty Caffeine in 17 Flavors lineup. In addition, the brand introduces an all-new flavor, Firework Freeze, a refreshing and nostalgic blend of bold, juicy cherry, citrusy lime and candy-like blue raspberry inspired by the favorite freezer pop. It will launch nationwide next year.

The big reveal takes place this week at the NACS Show in Chicago, where attendees can sample the new flavors and experience a burst of sweetness from a robotic cotton candy machine serving up free cotton candy for attendees.

“These sweet flavors were a hit as limited-time offers, and fans made it clear they wanted more,” said Leah Key, President of Living Essentials, LLC, the maker of 5-hour ENERGY® products. “So, we’ve decided to make Cotton Candy, Fruity Rainbow and Confetti Craze official members of our tasty caffeine line-up — and they will soon be available nationwide online and in retail stores.”

Cotton Candy delivers a whimsical, melt-in-your-mouth sweetness inspired by the fairground favorite; Fruity Rainbow brings a bright, candy-like burst of tropical fruit; and Confetti Craze offers a celebratory birthday cake flavor that’s tastes like a party in every sip.

Each Extra Strength shot packs 230 mg of tasty caffeine, plus B vitamins and nutrients for a fast, effective boost—with zero sugar, zero calories and zero sugar crash. That’s as much caffeine as a premium 12 oz. coffee.

These three flavors will be available for purchase on 5hourEnergy.com and Amazon before the end of 2025, with nationwide retail availability coming in early 2026. Firework Freeze will be available in May 2026 for a vibrant, summer-ready rollout.

About 5-hour ENERGY® Shots

Since launching in 2004, the 5-hour ENERGY® brand and its iconic 2-fl oz. shot has become a household staple for its ability to help you feel alert and get you through whatever each day brings. Find more information about 5-hour ENERGY®, which is widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets, at 5hourENERGY.com.

