Voice-based Payments Industry Report 2025: Competitive Analysis and Growth Projections Through 2029 & 2034 - Asia-Pacific Shows High Growth Potential, Driven by Expanding Mobile Internet Use

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice-Based Payments Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive voice-based payments market research report provides invaluable insights into market size, trends, and global and regional forecasts, empowering businesses with the knowledge necessary to thrive in this innovative sector. By leveraging voice technology, the market continues to redefine transaction processes, spearheaded by technological innovations and strategic collaborations.

Market Insights



The burgeoning voice-based payments market is set for exponential growth, projected to expand from $9.42 billion in 2024 to $19.67 billion by 2029, at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. This expansion is fueled by smartphone penetration, e-commerce adoption, and increasing consumer confidence in digital financial transactions. Enhanced mobile wallet functionality and improved internet accessibility further bolster the market dynamics.

Key drivers include the rising demand for biometric authentication and a notable shift towards contactless payments post-pandemic. Additionally, innovations in voice assistants and cloud-based payment solutions, along with significant investments in voice recognition technology, are expected to propel market growth. Trends such as advancements in voice recognition, natural language processing, and AI-driven solutions are shaping the future landscape by enhancing user experience through voice commands.

The prevalence of smartphones plays a pivotal role in this evolving market. According to Uswitch Limited, there were 71.8 million active mobile connections by 2022, marking a 3.8% rise from 2021. Projections suggest that by 2025, 95% of the UK population will own smartphones, emphasizing the platform's potential for voice-based payments. These transactions facilitate speedy, secure, and hands-free financial interactions, offering users unrivaled convenience.

Companies such as Google Pay are spearheading the integration of AI-powered voice payment features, as evidenced by their deployment in India in collaboration with the Indian government's AI initiative, Bhashini. The AI-driven technology, introducing multilingual support, enhances security with tools like real-time transaction monitoring and adaptive learning, promoting widespread adoption and financial inclusion.

In strategic acquisitions, Banked Ltd. acquired VibePay to merge payment infrastructure with advanced consumer engagement tools, reflecting the industry's commitment to innovation and broader market penetration.

Key market players include Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Regionally, North America led the market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. The extensive coverage includes regions like Western and Eastern Europe, and countries such as the USA, China, India, Japan, and Brazil.

The global economic landscape is affecting market dynamics with rapid changes in trade relations and tariffs. This outlook necessitates agile strategies to manage increased trade volatility affecting investment strategies, credit expansion, and the overall financial ecosystem. Risk management and digital transformation are central to navigating these uncertainties and maintaining market resilience.

Report Scope

The report goes beyond identifying the largest and fastest-growing markets within voice-based payments. It analyzes the market's relationship with the broader economy and other similar sectors. Key forces including technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer behavior are explored for their impact on market trends.

The report examines various facets of the market, including characteristics, size, growth prospects, segmentation, and regional breakdowns. It profiles competitive landscapes, outlines market shares, and details strategic pathways for market advancement. Historical and future market growth by geography is meticulously tracked.

Markets Covered:

By Component: Software; Hardware

By Technology: Cloud-Based Solutions; On-Premise Solutions; Hybrid Solutions

By Payment Method: Voice Command; Voice Recognition; Voice Biometrics

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; Small and Medium Enterprises

By End-Use: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance; Automotive; Healthcare; Retail; Government; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

By Software: Voice Payment Integration Platforms; Voice Recognition Algorithms; APIs; Security and Authentication Modules; Natural Language Processing Engines

By Hardware: Smart Speakers; Voice-Enabled Mobile Devices; Point of Sale Terminals With Microphone Input; Automotive Infotainment Systems; Headsets and Microphones

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $19.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Voice-Based Payments market report include:

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Google LLC

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Visa Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

Baidu Inc.

Cerence Inc.

PayJunction Inc.

Naffa Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Fonix Mobile PLC

PCI Pal PLC

Voxpay SAS

Spitch AG

iWallet Inc.

VoicePay Limited

Kasisto Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ophuwt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment