Saudi Arabia Hair Growth Products Market Report 2025: Trends, Investment Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2020-2030

The Saudi Arabia Hair Growth Products Market was valued at USD 79.71 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 100.78 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.05%. The market is experiencing significant expansion driven by increasing awareness of hair health, rising disposable incomes, and a growing focus on personal grooming among both men and women. Harsh weather conditions, such as heat and dryness, contribute to common hair issues, boosting the demand for effective hair growth solutions. As of 2024, Saudi Arabia boasts over 33 million internet users, with nearly 90% active on social media, significantly shaping purchasing behaviors in beauty and personal care.

Hair care brands are increasingly partnering with influencers and utilizing social media to promote products, boosting online sales. E-commerce platforms such as Noon and Amazon have experienced increased sales in beauty and grooming items, fueling market expansion. The growth of the tourism and hospitality sector also supports the hair care market, with over 18 million visitors in 2023. Many hotels and resorts now provide premium grooming services, including luxury hair care products, to their guests.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Awareness of Hair and Personal Care: The growing awareness of personal grooming and hair health among Saudi consumers is a primary driver of the hair growth products market. Traditionally, hair has held cultural and religious significance in the region, particularly for both men and women. However, with increasing exposure to global beauty standards through social media and influencers, there is now a stronger focus on maintaining hair aesthetics and preventing hair loss. Saudi Arabia's young population, which constitutes a significant portion of the demographic, is particularly active on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, where beauty and self-care content is widely shared.

This exposure has led to increased awareness about scalp health, hair thinning, and treatment options. Furthermore, the rising number of salons, dermatology clinics, and cosmetic centers also contribute to greater consumer education and adoption of specialized hair growth products. As people become more conscious of their appearance, the demand for high-quality, clinically-tested, and effective hair care solutions has increased. This awareness is not limited to women; many men are also seeking products to combat issues like hair thinning, bald patches, and receding hairlines. Brands are responding by offering targeted formulations, including shampoos, serums, oils, and dietary supplements aimed at stimulating hair growth.

Key Market Challenges

High Dependence on Imported Products and Brand Dominance: Saudi Arabia's local manufacturing capacity for hair care products remains limited. Despite government efforts to boost domestic production under Vision 2030, only a few local manufacturers operate in the sector. In 2023, domestic production represented less than 30% of the hair care market. The Saudi market is heavily reliant on imported hair growth products, particularly from the U.S., Europe, and South Korea. While international brands enjoy strong consumer trust, their dominance creates multiple challenges for the local industry. Imported products are often priced at a premium, making them less accessible to price-sensitive consumers. This restricts the market's potential customer base, especially in non-urban areas.

The dependency on global supply chains exposes the market to logistical disruptions, delays, and price fluctuations due to international economic or political events. For instance, changes in global shipping costs or import tariffs can increase retail prices, making products less competitive. Currency exchange rates also play a significant role in pricing stability. Moreover, the dominance of global brands leaves limited space for local manufacturers to grow. Without strong government incentives or investment in research and development, domestic companies struggle to compete on quality, innovation, and branding.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Hair Growth Products: One of the most significant trends in the Saudi hair growth market is the growing consumer preference for natural and organic products. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the ingredients used in their personal care items, including hair treatments. Harsh chemicals like parabens, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances are being rejected in favor of safer, plant-based alternatives. This trend is largely driven by health-conscious consumers, particularly women, who seek gentler solutions that align with both wellness and Islamic lifestyle preferences. Products containing ingredients like argan oil, aloe vera, biotin, black seed oil (nigella sativa), and herbal extracts are gaining popularity for their traditional use and perceived safety.

Many consumers believe these ingredients offer not only nourishment but also long-term hair health benefits without side effects. As a result, both local and international brands are reformulating their product lines to include certified organic and halal-friendly ingredients. Packaging and marketing also reflect this trend, often emphasizing purity, sustainability, and eco-friendliness. Even salons and dermatology clinics are incorporating organic-based hair treatments into their services.

Report Scope

In this report, the Saudi Arabia Hair Growth Products Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Product Type:

Shampoos

Conditioners

Serums

Oils

Supplements

Others

By Gender:

Men

Women

By Sales Channel:

Online

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Others

By Region:

Western

Northern & Central

Eastern

Southern

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $79.71 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $100.78 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

