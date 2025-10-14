ExGen Resources Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing Delays Resulting from Canada Post Strike

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) wishes to provide an update to shareholders on the impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company’s ability to comply with its obligations to deliver to shareholders its proxy-related materials in respect of the Company’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on November 14, 2025 at 11:00 am MST (the “Meeting”).

As a result of the strike, and pursuant to CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-932 Temporary Exemption from requirements in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer to send certain proxy-related materials during a postal strike (the “Blanket Order”), the Company is advising shareholders that:

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on the following matters, all as more particularly described in the Company’s management information circular (“Information Circular”):





to receive and consider the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, and the report of the auditor thereon and the unaudited financial statements of the Company for the interim period ended June 30, 2025;





to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at four (4);





to elect the Board of Directors of the Company for the ensuing year;





to appoint the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration;





to consider, and if thought fit, approve the ordinary resolution, as more particularly set forth in the accompanying Information Circular prepared for the purpose of the Meeting, relating to the re-approval of the stock option plan of the Company; and





to transact any other business as may be properly transacted at the Meeting.





Electronic versions of the Information Circular, the notice and access notification, the form of proxy, voting instruction form, and all other proxy-related materials (collectively, the “Proxy-Related Materials”), as applicable, have been filed and are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and are posted at https://www.eproxy.ca/ExGenResources/2025AGSM/.





The Company has satisfied all of the conditions to rely on, and is relying on, the exemption provided by the Blanket Order from the requirement to send proxy-related materials to its shareholders.





The Company will provide copies of the applicable Proxy-Related Materials by email to each entitled shareholder who requests same while the strike is ongoing, at no charge.





If you are a registered shareholder, please contact the Company’s Transfer Agent, Endeavour Trust Corporation at proxy@endeavortrust.com to submit a request for your individual control number so that you can cast your vote for the upcoming Meeting.





Beneficial shareholders are shareholders who hold their investment through a brokerage house, depository company or other intermediary. Beneficial shareholders should contact their brokerage house or depository company or other intermediary and ask to obtain their voting control number and the steps of how to vote, which could include internet voting, completing a form of proxy and emailing it, directing your broker over the phone on how you wish to vote or some other method as described by your brokerage house or depository company. The voting deadline for the Company’s upcoming Meeting is 11:00 am, MST, on November 12, 2025.





Shareholders can direct requests under (4), (5) or (6) above by calling the toll-free number at 1-888-787-0888 or by sending an email to ‎proxy@endeavortrust.com.





ABOUT EXGEN RESOURCES INC.

ExGen is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. ExGen intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 7 projects in Canada and the US.



For more information on ExGen please contact:

ExGen Resources Inc.

Jason Tong

Chief Financial Officer

Email: jason@catapultgroup.ca

Cell: 604-889-7827

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release may contain certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than ‎statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and ‎uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in respect to the Meeting, including the date for the Meeting. There can be no assurance that such ‎information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those ‎anticipated in such information. This forward-looking information reflects ExGen's current beliefs and is based ‎on information currently available to ExGen and on assumptions ExGen believes are reasonable. These ‎assumptions include, but are not limited to: the ability of ExGen hold the Meeting as currently intended. Forward-looking information is subject to ‎known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, ‎performance or achievements of ExGen to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such ‎forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, ‎economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities; ‎the actual results of current development or operational activities; competition; changes in project parameters as ‎plans continue to be refined; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in ‎legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting ExGen; timing and availability of external financing ‎on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key ‎individuals. A description of other of other risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information ‎may be found in ExGen's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. ExGen does not ‎undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.‎