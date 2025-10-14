Daniel Gumucio, CEO of AssureSoft, Joins the Forbes Tech Council

Founder and CEO of AssureSoft, recognized as a thought leader and entrepreneur within the software outsourcing industry.

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniel Gumucio, Founder and CEO of AssureSoft, a nearshore software outsourcing company with operations in Latin America and the United States, has joined the Forbes Technology Council . Criteria for acceptance into this prestigious community include a proven track record of positively impacting business growth, as well as notable personal and professional achievements.

A visionary entrepreneur, Daniel Gumucio founded AssureSoft in 2006 in Bolivia as a young engineer, pioneering nearshore software outsourcing in Latin America. Almost two decades later, under his leadership, the company has grown to operate in seven countries, achieving a 35% annual growth rate over the past five years.

In 2024, AssureSoft became the first Latin American software outsourcing firm named to the Great Place to Work® LATAM Ranking. Its standout Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) of 70 and client NPS of 82 reflect the organization’s culture of excellence and long-term trust.

“Joining the Forbes Technology Council is an honor and an exciting milestone,” said Daniel Gumucio. “I’m especially proud to represent Latin America and the amazing tech talent hailing from our region. I look forward to contributing meaningful insights and advancing a global dialogue centered on innovation, growth, and equitable progress.”

Gumucio also emphasized the responsibility tech leaders bear in the age of artificial intelligence, as it rapidly transforms industries and societies. “It’s essential to guide software development ethically and inclusively,” he added. “We must ensure that AI becomes a force for positive change—benefiting all communities, not just a privileged few.”

Daniel’s commitment to the tech community extends beyond business. In 2021, he launched the AssureSoft Digital Academy —a no-cost, commitment-free training program for university students. He also continues to embrace innovation through new ventures, including the founding of LigaX —a tech-powered platform designed to transform the soccer ecosystem by enabling real-time interaction among players, scouts, teams, and fans. This entrepreneurial spirit reflects Daniel’s broader vision: using technology to create more connected, inclusive, and dynamic communities.

Gumucio’s appointment to the Forbes Technology Council recognizes not just his business acumen, but his broader impact on industry and community. His leadership embodies the Council’s mission: integrity, purpose-driven growth, and uplifting others through innovation.

Explore More on the Forbes Technology Council

To dive deeper into Daniel Gumucio’s perspective on the evolving data and AI landscape, read his latest article on Forbes Technology Council: “Real-Time AI in 2025: The New Rules of Speed, Trust, and Accountability.” In this thought-provoking piece, he explores how companies must balance speed with governance and human oversight to truly unlock the potential of real-time intelligence.

About AssureSoft

AssureSoft is a nearshore software outsourcing company with 19 years of experience. With a team of 500+ developers distributed across Latin America, the company provides tailored solutions to U.S. and Canada-based clients through staff augmentation, dedicated software development teams, and end-to-end software outsourcing services. AssureSoft’s headquarters are located in Miami; it operates offices in California and has development centers in four cities across Bolivia and Paraguay. Additionally, the company has development teams in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador and Peru.

AssureSoft adheres to global standards in information security compliance and talent development. The company is ISO 27001-certified and has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for five consecutive years. Discover more at www.assuresoft.com