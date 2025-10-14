Wheat Protein Market Set to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2028 Driven by Plant-Based Food Demand

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wheat protein market is on a steady growth trajectory, projected to rise from USD 2.5 billion in 2023 to USD 3.2 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9%. This growth is fueled by the rising popularity of plant-based protein products across food & beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed applications.

Why Wheat Protein?

Wheat protein has become a sought-after ingredient for its functional versatility, nutritional value, and cost-effectiveness. It caters to multiple industries, including bakery & snacks, pet food, nutritional drinks, processed meat, and meat analogs. With consumers increasingly opting for healthier, protein-enriched diets, wheat protein is finding a strong foothold in both mainstream and specialized product categories.

Wheat Gluten to Lead the Market

Among product types, wheat gluten is expected to dominate. Its unique structural integrity after cooking and lack of functional competitors make it an essential ingredient. Gluten is a cornerstone in:

Bakery products: providing dough elasticity and texture in breadmaking.

Meat and pasta: enhancing texture and binding properties.

Pet foods: serving as a protein-rich additive.

Notably, China stands as a major producer and consumer of wheat gluten, further solidifying its role in the global market.

Concentration Trends: 75% Wheat Protein Gains Traction

The 75% wheat protein concentration segment is forecasted to hold a significant share. Why?

It is more affordable than higher concentrations.

Offers a broader nutrient range, making it ideal for meal replacement shakes and supplements.

Has a milder taste, improving appeal in foods where protein flavor should remain subtle.

This balance of cost, nutrition, and taste makes 75% concentration an attractive choice for manufacturers and consumers alike.

North America Driving Growth

North America is set to play a pivotal role in market expansion. In the US, Canada, and Mexico, demand is growing due to:

Increased awareness of dietary protein benefits.

Strong functional food & beverage demand, particularly in baking.

Advancements in hydrolyzed wheat protein research, supporting innovation in food formulations.

While discussions around gluten intolerance pose some challenges, the low carbon footprint, affordability, and functionality of wheat protein continue to sustain demand in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Key players shaping the wheat protein market include:

ADM (US)

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

Tereos (France)

Südzucker AG (US)

MGP Ingredients (US)

Roquette Frères (France)

Glico Nutrition Foods Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Kerry Group PLC (Ireland)

Manildra Group (Australia)

Kröner-Stärke (Germany)

These wheat protein companies are investing in product innovation, expanding portfolios, and strengthening supply chains to capitalize on the rising demand for wheat protein.

With its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and growing adoption in plant-based diets, the wheat protein market is positioned for steady growth through 2028. As consumers continue shifting toward healthier, protein-rich lifestyles, wheat protein will remain a core ingredient driving innovation in food, beverages, and beyond.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the projected size of the wheat protein market by 2028?

The global wheat protein market is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2028, growing from USD 2.5 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Q2. What are the main applications of wheat protein?

Wheat protein is widely used in bakery & snacks, nutritional bars and drinks, processed meat, meat analogs, and pet food due to its functional properties and nutritional benefits.

Q3. Why is wheat gluten dominating the market?

Wheat gluten’s unique structural integrity and ability to provide elasticity and texture in baking make it indispensable. It also serves as a key binding and texture-enhancing ingredient in pasta, meat products, and pet foods.

Q4. What concentration of wheat protein is most in demand?

The 75% wheat protein concentration is gaining traction because it is more affordable, nutrient-rich, and has a milder taste compared to higher concentration variants, making it suitable for shakes, supplements, and functional foods.

Q5. Which region is expected to drive the most growth in the wheat protein market?

North America, led by the US, is expected to boost growth due to rising consumer awareness about protein-rich diets, a strong bakery industry, and innovations in hydrolyzed wheat protein.

Q6. Who are the major players in the wheat protein industry?

Some leading companies include ADM, Cargill, Tereos, Südzucker AG, MGP Ingredients, Roquette Frères, Kerry Group, Manildra Group, and Kröner-Stärke.

Q7. What are the key challenges for the wheat protein market?

The major challenge is the increasing prevalence of gluten intolerance and celiac disease, which may limit demand for certain wheat protein products.

