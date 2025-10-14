Cold Storage Construction Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2032: Shifting Supply Chain Requirements, Technological Advances, and Growing Sustainability Expectations

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Storage Construction Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cold storage construction market grew from USD 15.60 billion in 2024 to USD 18.44 billion in 2025, with expectations to reach USD 60.91 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 18.56%.

The cold storage construction market is evolving in response to shifting supply chain requirements, technological advances, and growing sustainability expectations. Senior decision-makers face complex challenges and opportunities as regulatory, operational, and innovation drivers reshape how facilities are designed, built, and managed in this dynamic landscape. The acceleration is underpinned by heightened demand for advanced refrigeration infrastructure, stricter regulatory standards, and rapidly expanding supply chain requirements across multiple verticals.

Recent United States tariffs on core inputs such as refrigeration compressors and insulation materials have redefined procurement strategies and supply chain risk profiles. Organizations are pivoting to nearshoring options and local supplier partnerships to mitigate tariff exposure, secure lead times, and reduce project uncertainty.

Why This Report Matters

Enable sound capital allocation and risk assessment by understanding regulatory, technological, and operational dynamics across cold storage construction projects.

Benchmark strategic initiatives and supplier partnerships to futureproof infrastructure investment and compliance.

Empower teams to leverage modular construction and digital management tools for greater efficiency, flexibility, and sustainability outcomes.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $18.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $60.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Technological innovations such as automation, digital twins, and predictive analytics are enhancing maintenance, energy efficiency, and lifecycle management throughout cold storage construction.

Regulatory pressures and rising sustainability standards are prompting developers to pursue net-zero strategies and adopt advanced low-carbon refrigerants and insulation solutions.

Modular construction techniques and prefabricated components are accelerating project delivery, enabling scalable expansions, and helping address changing market and volume demands.

Collaboration across design, engineering, and operations teams is critical for aligning on performance, compliance, and risk parameters from the earliest project stages.

Leading companies are leveraging strategic acquisitions and alliances to offer integrated design-to-commissioning solutions, improving project outcomes and operational reliability.

Digital management platforms support seamless monitoring, predictive maintenance, and regulatory reporting, increasingly forming the backbone of modern facility operations.

Scope & Segmentation

Temperature Range: Blast freezer, standard freezer, chilled, controlled atmosphere, cryogenic storage, mechanical storage

Blast freezer, standard freezer, chilled, controlled atmosphere, cryogenic storage, mechanical storage End User Industry: Industrial gases, petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen products, fruits and vegetables, meat and seafood, biologics storage, generics storage, R&D storage, vaccine storage

Industrial gases, petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen products, fruits and vegetables, meat and seafood, biologics storage, generics storage, R&D storage, vaccine storage Construction Type: Capacity upgrade, technology retrofit, attached facility, standalone facility

Capacity upgrade, technology retrofit, attached facility, standalone facility Insulation Material: XPS boards, rock wool, rigid foam, spray foam

