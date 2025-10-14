Saudi Arabia Car Rental and Leasing Market Growth Analysis (2025-2034) by Type, Propulsion, Vehicle Type, Mode and End Use - Subscription-based Rental Services Driving Market Growth

Saudi Arabia's car rental and leasing market is thriving due to surging tourism and urban development. The rise in online bookings and luxury car demand, coupled with tax incentives for businesses, fuels growth. SUVs and leasing options dominate, driven by a tech-savvy population and subscription models.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Car Rental and Leasing Market Growth Analysis - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia car rental and leasing market is poised for remarkable growth, with its value anticipated to increase from approximately USD 2.52 billion in 2024 to about USD 6.08 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 9.20% from 2025 to 2034.

The industry's expansion is largely driven by a burgeoning tourism sector. Tourists seeking flexibility and comfort often rely on car rental or leasing services. The Saudi government's focus on enhancing infrastructure further fuels market growth. Increasing internet and smartphone penetration facilitates online service access, adding momentum to the market's expansion. The trend towards luxury car rentals is on the rise, reflecting evolving consumer preferences.

Religious and Economic Impact

With Mecca and Medina drawing numerous visitors, especially during Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha, demand for rental vehicles soars during these times. Tax incentives and a surge in foreign investment, facilitated by the Saudi government, encourage global companies to establish a presence in Saudi Arabia, boosting the working population's reliance on leased vehicles.

Market Segmentation Insights:

  • By Type: Car Rental, Car Leasing
  • By Propulsion: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric
  • By Vehicle Type: Hatchback, Sedan, Multi-Utility Vehicle, Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)
  • By Mode: Online, Offline
  • By End Use: Individual, Corporation

Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) are expected to witness high demand due to their spaciousness and comfort, appealing to families for outings. Subscription-based rental services and price-sensitive, feature-rich SUVs are pivotal in driving market growth.

Car Leasing Dominance

Car leasing is forecasted to command a substantial market share, favored by consumers needing vehicles for extended periods due to its cost-effectiveness and flexibility in vehicle choice. Daily commuters and families are increasingly opting for leasing over short-term rentals.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides a comprehensive analysis based on Porter's five forces model and offers a SWOT analysis of leading firms within the market. Key players include:

  • The Hertz Corporation: An industry leader, operational in over 160 countries.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc.: Renowned for its global reach as a parent company to several premium brands.
  • SIXT SE: A major player in mobility services, boasting a presence in over 100 countries.

Other notable companies featured in the report are Hanco, Key Car Rental Company, Enterprise Holdings, Inc., Yelo, Bin Hadi, Europcar International SASU, and Samara, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Executive Summary
    1. Market Size 2024-2025
    2. Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)
    3. Key Demand Drivers
    4. Key Players and Competitive Structure
    5. Industry Best Practices
    6. Recent Trends and Developments
    7. Industry Outlook
    8. Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights
      1. Market Trends
      2. Key Verticals
      3. Key Regions
      4. Supplier Power
      5. Buyer Power
      6. Key Market Opportunities and Risks
      7. Key Initiatives by Stakeholders
      8. Economic Summary
        1. GDP Outlook
        2. GDP Per Capita Growth
        3. Inflation Trends
        4. Democracy Index
        5. Gross Public Debt Ratios
        6. Balance of Payment (BoP) Position
        7. Population Outlook
        8. Urbanisation Trends
        9. Country Risk Profiles
          1. Country Risk
          2. Business Climate
          3. Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Overview
            1. Key Industry Highlights
            2. Global Car Rental and Leasing Historical Market (2018-2024)
            3. Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Forecast (2025-2034)
            4. Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Share by Region
            5. Saudi Arabia Car Rental and Leasing Market Analysis
              1. Key Industry Highlights
              2. Saudi Arabia Car Rental and Leasing Historical Market (2018-2024)
              3. Saudi Arabia Car Rental and Leasing Market Forecast (2025-2034)
              4. Saudi Arabia Car Rental and Leasing Market by Type
              5. Saudi Arabia Car Rental and Leasing Market by Propulsion
              6. Saudi Arabia Car Rental and Leasing Market by Vehicle Type
              7. Saudi Arabia Car Rental and Leasing Market by Mode
              8. Saudi Arabia Car Rental and Leasing Market by End Use
              9. Market Dynamics
                1. SWOT Analysis
                2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
                3. Key Indicators for Demand
                4. Key Indicators for Price
                5. Competitive Landscape
                  1. Supplier Selection
                  2. Key Global Players
                  3. Key Regional Players
                  4. Key Player Strategies
                  5. Company Profiles

                    6. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rw6mp7

