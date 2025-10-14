AS LHV Group webinar on the financial results for the Q3 2025

AS LHV Group invites investors and other interested parties to participate in a webinar introducing the financial results for the third quarter of 2025. The webinar will take place on 21 October at 9 a.m.

The financial results will be presented by Mihkel Torim, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Group and Meelis Paakspuu, Chief Financial Officer of LHV Group. During the webinar, participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions, which will be answered at the end of the session.

To participate in the webinar, please register in advance. A link to the webinar will be sent to all registered participants.

If you are joining the webinar by phone, please download the Microsoft Teams app.

The webinar will be recorded and made available on the LHV Group website at https://investor.lhv.ee/ and on the company’s YouTube channel.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of August, LHV’s banking services are used by 479,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 109,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 177,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.



Investor Relations

Sten Hans Jakobsoo

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Email: stenhans.jakobsoo@lhv.ee

Communications

Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

Email: paul.pihlak@lhv.ee