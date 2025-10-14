DealFlow Events to Host The PIPEs Conference on November 12-13, 2025

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DealFlow Events is excited to announce that The PIPEs Conference is set to take place on November 12-13, 2025, at the iconic Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL 33314. This highly anticipated event will bring together public issuers, investors, and top industry experts for high-impact sessions, one-on-one meetings, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Building on the strong momentum of its 2024 relaunch, the PIPEs Conference returns with a compelling new program. The conference serves as a premier platform for top-tier networking and will cover key developments in regulation, market trends, and transaction structures.

The event’s thought-provoking agenda provides comprehensive insights and helps foster connections between companies, investors, and leading industry professionals. Key highlights include solo presentations exploring cutting-edge developments and roundtables focusing on technical topics tailored for industry professionals. Attendees will be able to schedule private one-on-one meetings with professional investors. For more details, visit the Agenda .

State of the PIPEs Market: Trends & Outlook

Mitch Nussbaum, Co-Chair, Loeb & Loeb



PIPEs as a Strategic Capital Raising Tool for Public Companies

Richard Friedman, Partner, Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Francisco Gonzalez, CFO, Sky Harbor Group Corp

Eric Lussier, Principal, Next Level Partners

Jason Sardo, Senior Managing Director, Capital Markets, Maxim Group

Status of PIPEs in DeSPAC Transactions

Doug Ellenoff, Partner, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole, LLP



Bitcoin/Crypto PIPEs Highlights & Red Lights

Mark Wood, Co-Head of Katten's National Capital Markets, Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Joe Tonnos, Managing Director, Investment Banking, Roth Capital Partners

Christina Zaroulis Milnor, Partner, Mincey Bell Milnor/Cranfill Sumner



How Investment Funds Evaluate Deals

Osman Ahmed, Managing Partner, New Circle Capital

Marc Van Tricht, Head of Capital Markets, EarlyBirdCapital, Inc.

Espen Robak, President, Pluris Valuation Advisors



The Regulatory & Legal Landscape: What You Need to Know to Navigate this Market

Matthew Beville, Partner, WilmerHale

Ele Klein, Partner, McDermott Will & Schulte

Greg Sichenzia, Partner, Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

Perrie Weiner, Partner in Charge, Los Angeles and Chair, North America Securities Litigation Group, Baker McKenzie

PIPE Investments and Foreign Issuers

Julie Plyler, Special Counsel, Covington Burling



Strategies to Engage Family Offices, Mutual Funds and Cross-Over Investors

Thomas Haug, Managing Director, Head of Alternative Assets, Force Family Office

Dean Rubino, CIO, Founder, Managing Partner, Kelly Park Partners

Jon Najarian, Co-Founder, Rebellion Partner



The Future of PIPE Transactions: What’s Next?

Avraham Ben-Tzvi, Founder, ABZ Law

Mohit Bhansali, Co-Founder, EquiDeFi

Todd Coffin, Senior Managing Director, Head of Structured Finance, TerraNova Capital



Alongside our distinguished speakers, the highly influential audience will include senior executives, high-net-worth investors, equity research analysts, brokerage firms, hedge funds, lawyers, private equity investors, venture capitalists and more.

As the only dedicated forum for PIPE transactions, this event stands out as "the place" to find the most active professionals in the business, such as PIPE funds, PIPE counsels, and more.

The conference will offer attendees a unique blend of professional and social experiences. Key events include a Welcome Party on Wednesday evening with casino games, live music, and drinks.

The event is supported by notable sponsors and partners, including Loeb and Loeb; The Money Channel; Ellenoff Grossman and Schole LLP; D. Boral Capital; The Nuvo Group; Calabrese Consulting; Katten; RRBB; SheppardMullin; Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP; McDermott, Will and Schulte; Roth Capital Partners; EquiDeFi; Berman Audit & Advisory; Access Newswire; IBN, and many more.

Registration is now open! Don’t miss this unparalleled opportunity to connect with public issuers, investors, and top experts.

Secure your spot today: https://na.eventscloud.com/ereg/newreg.php?eventid=848376&categoryid=5778265

About DealFlow Events

DealFlow Events, the host of hundreds of conferences over the past 22 years, is renowned for its SPAC, PIPE, Reg A, Activist Investor, Venture Debt, Discovery (formerly Microcap) and other investment-themed conferences. For more information and a list of upcoming events, please visit https://DealFlowEvents.com .

DealFlow Events Contact:

Phillip LoFaso

Roslyn, New York

phillip@dealflowevents.com

(516) 876-8006

www.dealflowevents.com

Corporate Communications