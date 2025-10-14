Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by senior management and their related parties

Board member Benedicte Bakke Agerup has purchased 1,500 Tryg shares at DKK 162.30 for a total amount of DKK 243,450 on 14 October 2025.
Today, 13 October 2025, Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend of DKK 2.05.
CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer transferred 5,370 Tryg shares at DKK 165.50 for a total amount of DKK 888,735 on 10 October 2025. COO Lars Bonde transferred 3,890 Tryg shares at DKK 165.50 for a total