Dataiku Achieves AWS Healthcare Software Competency Status

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, The Universal AI Platform™, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Healthcare Software Competency in Health Administration. This designation recognizes Dataiku’s expertise in delivering innovative, secure, and reliable solutions that help healthcare organizations streamline operations, improve patient outcomes, and drive efficiencies across the health administration landscape.

The AWS Healthcare Software Competency differentiates Dataiku as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has demonstrated technical proficiency and customer success in building specialized solutions aligned with AWS best practices. By achieving this competency, Dataiku further reinforces its commitment to supporting healthcare organizations with advanced analytics, machine learning, and responsible AI capabilities that address critical industry needs, from patient engagement to operational excellence.

“Today, healthcare organizations face immense pressures to modernize and make data-driven decisions quickly, all while safeguarding sensitive information and minimizing disruption,” said David Tharp, SVP of Ecosystems and Alliances at Dataiku. “Achieving the AWS Healthcare Software Competency in Health Administration validates our ability to empower healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences organizations to unlock the power of their data with the required level of governance and scale.”

Dataiku partners with healthcare and life sciences organizations worldwide — including industry leaders such as Novo Nordisk and Roche — Dataiku empowers teams of all technical skill levels to collaborate on data science, machine learning, and agentic AI projects. In addition to enabling innovation, the platform enables organizations to build guardrails for cost, safety, and performance, so they can scale responsibly and confidently.

By running Dataiku on AWS, healthcare organizations can accelerate breakthroughs in predictive analytics, resource planning, patient journey optimization, and more, all while ensuring transparency, corporate standards, and regulatory compliance remain firmly intact. This combination of speed, flexibility, and governance means healthcare teams can focus on what matters most: delivering smarter, more trusted decisions that improve patient outcomes.

This recognition follows Dataiku’s broader collaboration with AWS to bring advanced agentic and GenAI capabilities to healthcare and life sciences, helping organizations transform raw data into actionable insights that improve care delivery and operational effectiveness.

For more Dataiku customer stories, including those using AWS in their tech stack, visit: https://www.dataiku.com/stories/

About Dataiku

Dataiku is The Universal AI Platform™, uniting human expertise and AI reasoning to power trusted intelligence at scale. Built for the enterprise and designed for trust, it connects and governs every form of reasoning — data-driven, predictive, generative, and human — to deliver explainable, measurable, and scalable AI.

Dataiku is trusted by 1 in 4 of the world’s top companies(1), and is backed by investors, including Wellington Management, Battery, CapitalG, ICONIQ, and FirstMark. For more, visit the Dataiku blog, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Footnote:

1. Based on the top 500 of the 2024 Forbes Global 2000 list (excluding China).