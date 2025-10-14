Small Business Development Group (SBDG) and C2C Private Investment Company Announce Collaboration to Launch Co-Investment Fund: C2C Private Equity, represented by Winston & Strawn

CAMERON, N.C., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTCID: SBDG), a publicly traded holding company, and C2C Private Investment Company LLC, a private investment and advisory firm, today announced a strategic collaboration to launch a co-investment fund, C2C Private Equity LLC, represented by Winston & Strawn LLP. The fund is designed to leverage strategic equity and public market arbitrage to target underserved lower middle market companies.

The next-generation fund will focus on proven enterprises with annual revenues between $5 million and $50 million and enterprise values ranging from $1 million to $20 million. The co-investment model is structured to build value through the strategic acquisition, development, and eventual spin-off of portfolio companies. The strategy emphasizes a “founder-first” investment model that preserves legacy and founder control while creating pathways to liquidity and accelerated growth.

“We believe C2C Private Equity will fill a critical gap in the market for owner-led companies seeking responsible partners who respect their vision, while also enabling significant value creation through bolt-on acquisitions, operational enhancements, and strategic exits over a 24–36-month timeframe,” said Roy Y. Salisbury, Managing Member of C2C Private Investment Company LLC.

The fund’s strategy includes the creation of liquidity events through initial public offerings (IPOs) and a fund-sponsored Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). The fund is represented by Winston & Strawn LLP, a global powerhouse and capital markets leader.

"We are honored to represent C2C Private Equity Fund on this strategic partnership with SBDG," stated Michael Blankenship, Office Managing Partner and International Markets Co-Chair at Winston & Strawn. "Our capital markets expertise includes providing counsel to private equity funds throughout the entire investment lifecycle including the exit process through IPOs and SPACs. This collaboration represents a strong, mutually beneficial relationship across the involved parties."

The partnership aligns with SBDG’s "IPO Factory" model, which uses M&A, management consulting, marketing, and business development to partner with and grow SME-level privately owned businesses with the goal of spinning off portfolio holdings as IPOs onto the NYSE or Nasdaq.

"The strategic partnership with C2C Private Equity is a game-changer for our 'SBDG IPO Factory' model," added Brian Jue, COO and Director of SBDG. "This collaboration provides us with financial backing and industry knowledge to accelerate the growth of our portfolio companies, to prepare them for a potential spin-off as public companies. This is a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders."

About Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTCID: SBDG)

Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OCTID: SBDG), is a publicly traded holding company employing its "SBDG IPO Factory" model, which uses M&A, management consulting, marketing, and business development to partner with and grow SME-level privately owned businesses, with the goal to spin-off portfolio holdings as IPOs onto the NYSE or Nasdaq.

About C2C Private Investment Company LLC

C2C Private Investment Company strategically utilizes the private-to-public process as a core component of its business methodology and investment strategies. This maximizes arbitrage value between private and publicly traded companies, de-risks transactions, enhances overall value, and ultimately drives multiple exits with significant upside. www.c2cpic.com

About C2C Private Equity LLC

C2C Private Equity is a next-generation fund that leverages strategic equity and public market arbitrage across three channels to seek to generate investor returns, targeting underserved lower middle market companies. Ideal targets are proven enterprises ($5M-$50M annual revenue) and profitable ($1M-$20M enterprise value). The model is structured to build value through the strategic acquisition, development, and eventual spin-off of portfolio companies. The strategy includes creating liquidity events through IPOs and a fund sponsored SPAC.

About Winston & Strawn LLP

C2C Private Equity is represented by Winston & Strawn LLP , a global powerhouse with over 975 attorneys across 14 offices in the United States, Europe, and South America. The firm has more than 170 years of history and excels in practice areas including private equity and securities law. Winston & Strawn's role as legal advisor is crucial for the fund's strategy, as this partnership supports the fund's objective to acquire, build, and spin out holdings as IPOs on the NYSE and Nasdaq. The firm's experience in private equity and securities law, along with its global network, will be vital in navigating the complexities of these transactions, including the sponsoring of a SPAC. Winston & Strawn LLP represents the Company and does not represent, and will not represent, any investor in connection with this offering. Prospective investors are encouraged to seek independent legal counsel regarding the legal, tax, and financial implications of this investment.

