Sweet Security Named Cloud Security Leader and CADR Leader in Latio Cloud Security Report

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweet Security , a leader in Runtime Cloud and AI security solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as both a Cloud Security Leader and a Cloud Application Detection & Response (CADR) Leader in the 2025 Cloud Security Report by James Berthoty of ‘Latio Tech.’

The 2025 Cloud Security Report offers insights into the evolution of cloud security, tracing the shift from posture-focused tools to real-time, risk-driven platforms powered by runtime insights. Recognizing that cloud security choices depend heavily on each organization’s architecture, team size, and security goals, Latio also acknowledges that security operations teams should be empowered with application layer insights to their running applications. The report provides clear, actionable recommendations, structured through a decision tree to help teams design the right cloud security stack for their specific needs.

The report highlights vendors shaping the future of cloud security through innovation, visibility, and runtime-powered defense. Sweet earned two leadership badges for its unique approach to discovering actionable findings in the cloud and for pioneering the use of AI to transform early warning signals into full attack stories.

According to Latio’s analysis, Sweet Security is built to discover actionable findings in cloud environments. Built for cloud and security operations teams, Sweet provides runtime coverage across applications, workloads, and cloud infrastructure. By correlating misconfigurations, identity risks, vulnerabilities, and behavioral signals across the full cloud stack, Sweet empowers teams to prioritize real threats, not just surface-level alerts.

“Sweet was a clear choice as a cloud security and CADR leader as innovators bringing the power of runtime protection to practitioners,” said James Berthoty, founder and CEO of Latio Tech.

One of Sweet’s most recognized strengths is its AI capabilities that provide prioritization logic and leverage a unique detection approach that identifies suspicious behavior across the cloud stack. This enables Sweet to turn early warning signals into full attack stories, tracing attacker activity across the cloud. By combining these signals into a single attack narrative across different layers of the environment, Sweet gives operations teams actionable insight to protect their entire cloud.

Sweet’s key differentiators recognized in the report include:

Runtime Protection: Sweet combines runtime insight across vulnerabilities, threats, posture, and identity and extends it all the way back to developers at build time.

AI-Powered Investigation: SweetX™, the company's agentic investigator, leverages Sweet's proprietary LLMs to infer the root cause of an incident and enable rapid response.

Robust Detections: Detect attacks as soon as they happen in cloud environments, no matter where they start.

Investigation and Response: Sweet reduces investigation time to as little as 2–5 minutes by giving analysts complete, story-like context that includes the full attack impact, visual graph and timeline, achieving a 2-5-minute mean time to resolution (MTTR).

Consolidating Risks and Threats: Combine high-severity posture alerts with real-time attack signals to gain a unified view of your cloud standing and what to address first.



Latio’s report also highlights Sweet’s expansion into AI SOC workflows and API-layer threat detection, which give teams visibility into their real-time attack surface and data flows across the entire cloud environment.

“We’re proud to be recognized as both a Cloud Security and CADR Leader by Latio Tech,” said Dror Kashti, CEO and co-founder of Sweet Security. “From the start, our goal has been to go beyond alerts and give security teams real-time insight into what’s actually happening in their environments. This recognition shows that the industry is moving toward the same vision, where clarity and runtime understanding drive better cloud defense.”

About Sweet Security

Sweet Security is the leading provider of Runtime CNAPP solutions. Powered by comprehensive runtime insights and behavioral analytics, Sweet’s unified platform correlates data across applications, workloads, and cloud infrastructure to deliver real-time detection and response, vulnerability management, posture management, identity threat protection, and API Security. Its patent-pending LLM-powered detection engine reduces cloud detection noise to 0.04%, helping organizations achieve industry-leading MTTR benchmarks.

Privately funded, Sweet is backed by Evolution Equity Partners, Munich Re Ventures, Glilot Capital Partners, CyberArk Ventures, and an elite group of angel investors. For more information, visit sweet.security .

