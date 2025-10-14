Data Center Refrigerants Strategic Business Report 2025-2030, Coverage of Key Players Such as 3M, Alfa Laval, Arkema, Asetek, Climalife (Dehon Group) and More

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Refrigerants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As data centers continue to scale to accommodate high-performance computing, AI-driven workloads, and cloud services, efficient cooling has become a top priority. Refrigerants play a vital role in thermal management systems, ensuring optimal operating conditions while reducing energy consumption. Whether used in direct expansion (DX) cooling, liquid-based systems, or chilled water loops, refrigerants help prevent overheating, maintain uptime, and improve power usage effectiveness (PUE).





The increasing demand for sustainable data center operations has driven the transition from hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants to low-global-warming-potential (GWP) alternatives such as hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs), ammonia (NH3), and carbon dioxide (CO2). With growing regulatory pressure to phase out high-GWP refrigerants under initiatives such as the Kigali Amendment, operators are exploring eco-friendly options that provide efficient heat absorption without negatively impacting the environment. Additionally, AI-powered cooling systems are optimizing refrigerant usage, further reducing energy consumption and carbon footprints.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Data Center Refrigerants Market?



The growth in the data center refrigerants market is driven by the increasing need for sustainable cooling solutions, regulatory mandates for low-GWP refrigerants, and the expansion of high-density computing environments. The transition from high-GWP refrigerants to next-generation alternatives, coupled with AI-powered refrigerant management, is reshaping the cooling industry.



End-use expansion is another key driver, with data center operators in colocation, cloud, and hyperscale environments investing in refrigerants that align with carbon neutrality goals. The rise of liquid and hybrid cooling architectures is further accelerating refrigerant adoption, ensuring compatibility with advanced thermal management technologies. Additionally, collaborations between refrigerant manufacturers and data center infrastructure providers are fostering innovation, leading to the development of customized refrigerant blends optimized for data center cooling efficiency.



What Are the Latest Innovations in Data Center Refrigerants?



The development of ultra-low-GWP and natural refrigerants has revolutionized data center cooling strategies. HFO blends such as R-1234yf and R-513A are gaining traction due to their high efficiency and reduced environmental impact. Additionally, advanced refrigerant leak detection systems integrated with IoT sensors are improving refrigerant lifecycle management, preventing energy losses and minimizing operational risks.



Another innovation is the integration of refrigerant-based cooling with emerging liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling technologies. These systems use refrigerants with superior heat transfer capabilities, allowing data centers to operate at higher densities while reducing reliance on traditional air-cooled systems. Furthermore, the adoption of modular and scalable refrigerant-based cooling solutions is enabling edge and hyperscale data centers to optimize thermal performance dynamically.



How Are Market Trends and Regulatory Policies Shaping the Refrigerant Industry?



The data center industry is undergoing a major transformation as global sustainability mandates drive the shift toward environmentally responsible refrigerants. The European Union's F-Gas Regulation and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's AIM Act are accelerating the adoption of low-GWP alternatives, compelling operators to phase out legacy HFCs. Additionally, the push for carbon neutrality and energy-efficient cooling solutions has increased investment in refrigerant recycling and reclamation technologies.



Market trends indicate growing demand for AI-optimized cooling management, where software-driven refrigerant distribution adapts dynamically to workload changes. With colocation and hyperscale data centers prioritizing sustainability, energy-efficient refrigerant solutions are becoming key differentiators in competitive markets. Additionally, advancements in refrigerant lifecycle tracking and recovery systems are ensuring compliance with environmental regulations, preventing refrigerant leakage, and optimizing long-term cooling performance.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the HFCs segment, which is expected to reach US$555.3 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.0%. The HFOs segment is also set to grow at 7.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $166.0 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.4% CAGR to reach $206.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments: Refrigerant Type (HFCs, HFOs, Other Refrigerant Types); Data Center Type (Enterprise Data Center, Colocation Data Center, Cloud Data Center, Hyperscale Data Center)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 214 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $609.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $958.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Data Center Refrigerants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Heat Densities and High-Performance Computing (HPC) Workloads Drive Demand for Efficient Refrigerant-Based Cooling

Shift Toward Liquid Cooling and Immersion Cooling Solutions Throws the Spotlight on Next-Gen Data Center Refrigerants

Stringent Environmental Regulations on Global Warming Potential (GWP) Propel Transition to Low-GWP and Natural Refrigerants

Phasing Out of High-GWP Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) Strengthens the Business Case for HFOs and Hydrocarbons in Data Centers

Expansion of Hyperscale Data Centers in Warm Climates Increases Reliance on High-Efficiency Refrigerant-Based Systems

Rising Energy Consumption in Cooling Systems Spurs Demand for Sustainable, Thermodynamically Efficient Refrigerants

Technological Innovation in Refrigerant Blends and Thermal Fluids Enhances Cooling Performance in Dense Rack Environments

Government-Backed Climate Goals and Emissions Reduction Programs Encourage Adoption of Eco-Friendly Refrigerants

Need for Thermal Stability and Material Compatibility in Advanced Cooling Systems Expands R&D in Specialty Refrigerants

Integration of AI and Thermal Monitoring Tools Enhances the Management of Refrigerant-Based Cooling Efficiency

Deployment of Direct Expansion (DX) Systems and CRAC Units in Edge Sites Increases Usage of Compact, High-Pressure Refrigerants

OEM Push Toward Pre-Charged Cooling Units Creates Market for Refrigerants with Minimal Leakage and Refill Requirements

Growing Adoption of Hybrid Cooling Architectures Supports Co-Usage of Air and Refrigerant-Based Systems

