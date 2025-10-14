Americas Polyurethane Chemicals & Products Industry Report 2025 | Key Product Categories Driving Market Insights

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in the Americas - Major End-use Markets - 2025 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis on key product categories. This market report and online database provides a cost-effective tool for strategic decision making, allowing clients to monitor market metrics, trends and forecasts at a country or regional level.

The new study revises and updates the analyst's research of the polyurethane industry in the Americas. It builds upon ongoing research into various sectors conducted in recent years. The information contained within this report is based upon an extensive programme of interviews throughout the industry, involving raw materials producers and suppliers, end users, systems houses and relevant trade associations and industry experts.

Most research for this report was undertaken during the first half of 2025. This report therefore contains both PU product production and raw material consumption figures for the year 2024 and forecasts to 2029.

SCOPE OF THE STUDY

This report describes the supply and demand of raw materials in the following geographic regions:

North America Canada USA Mexico

South America Argentina Brazil Chile Colombia Peru Venezuela Rest of South America



PRODUCTS AND END-USES

The following major end-use sectors for polyurethane are covered in this volume:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Footwear

Furniture and Bedding

Refrigeration

The major PU products covered in this volume include:

Flexible Foam Moulded Foam Semi-rigid Foam Integral Skin Foam Slabstock

Rigid Foam Laminated Panels (Continuous/Discontinuous) Slabstock Sprayed Foam Pipe-in-pipe Insulation One Component Foam (OCF) Refrigeration

Coatings

Adhesives

Sealants

Elastomers Cast Microcellular



FORECASTS

The forecasts included in this report are based upon industry comments and economic indicators. It can be difficult to present a summary of forecasts for all the various types of polyurethane materials because of the many different factors which may affect the market. Manufacturers themselves are often unable to agree whether a market will increase or decrease, preferring instead to quote the factors most likely to influence it.

Forecasts for changes in production by product type and by each application are given for each country covered in this report. These are five-year forecasts, derived from industry comments and expectations, both from the end users and raw material sectors of the polyurethane industry.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Products and End-uses

1.4 Units of Volume

1.5 Forecasts

1.6 NAFTA

2. Automotive

2.1 World Automotive Industry Overview

2.2 North America Automotive Industry

2.3 South America Automotive Industry

2.4 Major Uses for Polyurethanes in the Automotive Industry

2.4.1 Plastics Consumption in the Automotive Industry

2.4.2 Total Production of Polyurethane Used in the Automotive Industry by End Use

2.5 Market Trends & Influences

2.5.1 Flexible & Moulded Foam

2.5.1.1 Flexible Slabstock

2.5.1.2 Flexible Moulded

2.5.2 Rim

2.5.3 Coatings

2.5.4 Adhesives & Sealants

2.5.5 Elastomers

2.5.6 Binders

3. Building & Construction

3.1 North America Construction Industry

3.2 South America Construction Industry

3.3 Major Uses for Polyurethanes in the Construction Industry

3.3.1 Overview

3.3.2 Total Production of Polyurethane Used in the Construction Industry by End Use

3.4 Market Trends and Influences

3.4.1 Panels

3.4.1.1 Flexible-Faced Panels

3.4.1.2 Rigid-Faced Panels

3.4.2 Spray Foam

3.4.3 One-Component Foam (Ocf)

3.4.4 Pipe-In-Pipe/Pre-Insulated Pipe

3.4.5 Slabstock

3.4.6 Coatings

3.4.7 Adhesives and Sealants

3.4.8 Binders

3.4.9 Elastomers

4. Footwear

4.1 World Footwear Industry Overview

4.2 North America Footwear Industry

4.3 South America Footwear Industry

4.4 Major Uses for Polyurethanes in the Footwear Industry

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Total Production of Polyurethane Used in the Footwear Industry by End Use

4.5 Market Trends & Influences

4.5.1 Elastomers

4.5.2 Adhesives

5. Furniture & Bedding

5.1 World Furniture Industry Overview

5.2 North America Furniture Industry

5.3 South America Furniture Industry

5.4 Major Uses for Polyurethanes in the Furniture & Bedding Industry

5.4.1 Overview

5.4.2 Total Production of Polyurethane Used in the Furniture & Bedding Industry by End Use

5.5 Market Trends and Influences

5.5.1 Flexible Foam

5.5.2 Adhesives & Coatings

6. Refrigeration

6.1 North America Refrigeration Industry

6.2 South America Refrigeration Industry

6.3 Major Uses for Polyurethanes in the Refrigeration Industry

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Total Production of Polyurethane Used in the Refrigeration Industry by End Use

6.4 Market Trends and Influences



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sqytch

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.