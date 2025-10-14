Zesty Nutrition’s Pro Inositol Tops TikTok Shop Mexico with 15,000 Units Sold

Mexico City , Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zesty Nutrition, the leading health supplement brand on TikTok, announced today that Pro Inositol has become the #1-selling inositol supplement on TikTok Shop Mexico based on verified TikTok Shop sales data as of September 2025, surpassing the combined sales of leading rivals including Beyond Vitamins, Birdman, and BLife. The milestone of 15,000 units sold reflects the brand’s success in delivering high-quality, science-driven supplements that are both effective and accessible.





Putting Transparency, Quality, and Accessibility First

Many inositol products on the market include inexpensive additives — often presented as “enhancements” but primarily intended to cut production costs. Zesty Nutrition’s Pro Inositol is formulated in the clinically validated 40:1 ratio of myo-inositol to D-chiro-inositol and contains no fillers or artificial ingredients. Every batch is third-party tested for purity and quality, ensuring consumers receive complete transparency and confidence in what they’re taking.

Zesty Nutrition has also prioritized affordability, ensuring that women across Mexico can access an essential supplement without financial barriers.

“Most brands add fillers to reduce costs and market them as enhancements,” said Valeria Hekker, Chief Branding Officer at Zesty Nutrition. “We believed women deserved better — a pure, science-backed inositol at a fair price. Hitting 15,000 units sold and leading the category on TikTok Shop shows that transparency, quality, and accessibility truly resonate with consumers.”





Making Daily Wellness Enjoyable

Building on the success of the original pure formula, Zesty Nutrition introduced Pink Fury, a lightly flavored version that makes the daily ritual more delicious and enjoyable — without compromising on quality or purity.

The Pink Fury edition quickly became a social-media favorite as users shared videos of their wellness routines, helping fuel the product’s surge on TikTok Shop. To keep the experience fresh and exciting, Zesty Nutrition plans to launch new flavors in the coming months, making it even easier for consumers to stick to a consistent daily routine.





The Valkyra Line: A Landmark Collaboration for the Community

The Valkyra Line marks the first official collaboration between Zesty Nutrition and Valeria Hekker — a partnership that merges science-driven wellness with authentic community storytelling.

For Hekker, the Valkyra Line represents more than a product collection; it’s a movement built around empowerment, transparency, and self-discipline, reflecting the values that have shaped her audience’s trust. Designed for the modern woman seeking both performance and purpose, the Valkyra Line embodies Hekker’s vision of wellness as both a personal and collective journey — where education, aesthetics, and authenticity intersect to inspire a new generation of health-conscious consumers.





About Zesty Nutrition

Zesty Nutrition is a Mexico-based wellness brand dedicated to creating science-driven, high-quality supplements that empower consumers to take control of their health. With a commitment to transparency, accessibility, and innovation, Zesty Nutrition delivers products that help consumers achieve tangible results they can trust.

Name: Valeria Hekker

Email: press@zesty.mx