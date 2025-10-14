Sustainable Packaging Market Size to Worth USD 557.65 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sustainable packaging market was valued at USD 313.73 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 557.65 billion in 2034, as noted in a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is witnessing significant growth driven by increasing environmental awareness, government regulations promoting eco-friendly materials, and rising consumer demand for recyclable and biodegradable packaging. Companies are focusing on innovative materials such as paper, bioplastics, and plant-based polymers to reduce carbon footprints.

Europe maintains stronghold on the market due to its strong sustainability policies, circular economy initiatives, and stringent packaging waste directives. Major industries like food, beverages, and personal care are actively adopting sustainable packaging to enhance brand image and meet environmental goals.

What is meant by Sustainable Packaging?

Sustainable packaging refers to packaging that is designed, produced, and used in ways that have minimal environmental impact. It focuses on reducing waste, conserving resources, and promoting the use of renewable, recyclable, or biodegradable materials. In simple terms, it means eco-friendly packaging that protects products while being safe for people and the planet. Examples include paper-based packaging, compostable plastics, and reusable containers. The main goal is to lower carbon emissions, reduce pollution, and support a circular economy.

What are the Latest Trends Shaping the Sustainable Packaging Market in 2025?

Recycled & Mono-Material Packaging : Brands are increasingly using post-consumer recycled content (PCR), and shifting to simpler mono-materials (e.g. all-PE or PP films) so packaging becomes much easier to recycle.

: Brands are increasingly using post-consumer recycled content (PCR), and shifting to simpler mono-materials (e.g. all-PE or PP films) so packaging becomes much easier to recycle. Bio-Based, Compostable & Edible Materials : Materials from plants (seaweed, algae, bamboo), mushroom mycelium, starches, etc., are gaining traction especially for food-service and single-use applications. Edible packaging is also emerging in niche segments .

: Materials from plants (seaweed, algae, bamboo), mushroom mycelium, starches, etc., are gaining traction especially for food-service and single-use applications. . Reuse, Refillable & Circular Models : Reusable containers, refill stations, returnable packaging, deposit-return schemes are being adopted more under regulations and consumer demand.

: Reusable containers, refill stations, returnable packaging, deposit-return schemes are being adopted more under regulations and consumer demand. Lightweighting & Material Efficiency : Reducing material weight (lighter plastics or paperboard, optimized corrugated/molded pulp structures) to lower both raw material usage and transport emissions.

: Reducing material weight (lighter plastics or paperboard, optimized corrugated/molded pulp structures) to lower both raw material usage and transport emissions. Smart & Traceable Packaging : Integrating QR / NFC codes, sensors for freshness or spoilage, and digital labeling to improve transparency and help with recycling.

: Integrating QR / NFC codes, sensors for freshness or spoilage, and digital labeling to improve transparency and help with recycling. Regulatory Pressure & Compliance : Stronger rules (e.g., EU Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulation – PPWR), bans/taxes on single-use plastics, EPR requirements pushing companies to adopt sustainable packaging designs.

: Stronger rules (e.g., EU Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulation – PPWR), bans/taxes on single-use plastics, EPR requirements pushing companies to adopt sustainable packaging designs. Consumer Cost Sensitivity: While many consumers want sustainable packaging, there is some drop or hesitation in willingness to pay more, especially under inflation or economic pressures. Balancing cost, quality, and sustainability is becoming more critical for brands.



What Potentiates the Growth of the Sustainable Packaging Market?

Consumer Awareness & Corporate Sustainability Goals and ESG

Consumer awareness and demand play a crucial role in driving the growth of the sustainable packaging market. As people become more conscious of environmental issues such as plastic pollution, climate change, and waste generation, they increasingly prefer products packaged in eco-friendly materials.

Corporate Sustainability Goals and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) commitments significantly drive the growth of the sustainable packaging market by integrating environmental responsibility into business strategies. Many global companies have pledged to achieve carbon neutrality and reduce plastic waste, pushing them to adopt eco-friendly packaging solutions. These commitments encourage the use of renewable, recyclable, and biodegradable materials to align with sustainability targets. Additionally, investors and stakeholders increasingly favour companies with strong ESG performance, motivating brands to innovate in packaging to enhance transparency and accountability. By meeting ESG standards, companies not only strengthen brand reputation but also attract environmentally conscious consumers and long-term investors.

For instance, in August 2025, Diageo revised its targets: by 2030, it aims for 50% recycled content in its packaging, with net-zero emissions by 2050. In 2025, it reported exceeding its earlier goal for recycled content in PET bottles (43% vs a 35% target).

Additionally, in May 2025, PepsiCo rewrote its packaging goals: it dropped its reuse targets and set a revised aim for 97% of its portfolio to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2030. The company is also pushing for 40% recycled content in its plastic packaging by 2035 .

. Furthermore, in August 2025, P&G (Procter & Gamble) announced that as of mid-2025, it has designed 80% of its packaging for recycling or reuse, exceeded its target for FSC-certified virgin paper, and is using more recycled content in items like refillable razor packs.



Limitations & Challenges

Limited Raw Material Availability & Inadequate Recycling Infrastructure

Key players in the market are facing issues due to limited raw material availability and inadequate recycling infrastructure, which are estimated to restrict market growth. Many regions lack efficient systems for the collection, sorting, and recycling of sustainable materials. Some biodegradable or compostable materials have lower durability, barrier strength, or shelf life.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Regional Analysis

Who is the Leader in the Sustainable Packaging Market?

Europe dominated the market in 2024 due to strong government regulations, stringent environmental policies, and active implementation of circular economy initiatives. The region’s consumers are highly environmentally conscious, demanding recyclable, biodegradable, and reusable packaging solutions.

Advanced recycling infrastructure and widespread adoption of extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs further support sustainable practices. Additionally, leading European companies are investing heavily in innovative, eco-friendly materials and technologies. At the same time, collaborations between governments, industries, and research institutions accelerate the development and adoption of sustainable packaging solutions across the food, beverage, and personal care sectors.

Germany Market Trends

Germany is leading the market in Europe due to strict regulations like the Packaging Act, which enforces extended producer responsibility and minimum recycled content. Consumers strongly prefer glass and paper-based packaging, reflecting high environmental awareness. The country has advanced recycling infrastructure and innovative material development especially in flexible packaging. Companies are investing in bio-based polymers and recyclable solutions to meet both regulatory requirements and consumer demand. Collaboration between industry, government, and research institutions further accelerates the adoption of eco-friendly packaging across the food, beverage, and personal care sectors.

France Market Trends

The Anti-Waste Law shapes the France sustainable packaging market, requiring all plastic packaging to be recyclable or reusable. French consumers favor glass and other environmentally friendly materials, reflecting strong environmental consciousness. Companies are adopting innovative, eco-friendly packaging solutions, particularly in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. The country’s recycling infrastructure and circular economy initiatives support widespread adoption. Collaborative efforts between manufacturers, regulators, and consumers are driving the development of sustainable materials and technologies, making France a key leader in Europe’s eco-conscious packaging landscape.

UK Market Trends

The market in UK is driven by growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products and increasing regulatory pressure on waste management. Consumers are highly conscious of sustainability, influencing packaging choices across the food, beverage, and personal care industries. Companies are innovating with recyclable, reusable, and biodegradable solutions, including bag-in-box formats for beverages. As recycling infrastructure develops, collaborative initiatives between businesses, governments, and environmental organizations are promoting circular economy practices, helping the UK advance its sustainable packaging adoption and reduce environmental impact.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of Asia Pacific in the Sustainable Packaging Market?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market due to rapid industrialization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing consumer awareness of environmental issues. Governments across the region are implementing stricter regulations on plastic usage and promoting recycling and circular economy initiatives. Growing e-commerce and food and beverage sectors are driving demand for eco-friendly, lightweight, and innovative packaging solutions. Additionally, companies are investing in bio-based materials, recyclable polymers, and flexible packaging technologies to meet both regulatory requirements and evolving consumer preferences, fueling rapid market expansion.

India Market Trends

India's sustainable packaging market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness and government initiatives promoting eco-friendly practices. The rise in demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook food products has further accelerated the adoption of green packaging solutions. Technological advancements have made eco-friendly packaging more affordable and efficient, with companies employing biodegradable plastics and plant-based materials to replace traditional packaging. This shift is contributing to a reduction in waste and pollution, aligning with India's broader environmental goals.

In June 2025, Marico (India FMCG) launched a “Packaging Circularity Score Framework” in June 2025 under its 2030 Decade of Action plan. This is being used to assess its packaging by material circularity, design, end-of-life recovery, etc.



China Market Trends

China's market is expanding rapidly, fueled by stringent government regulations and a growing consumer preference for eco-friendly products. The government's zero-plastic bans and mandates for recycled content are transforming the packaging landscape. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce giants and the increasing demand for longer shelf life of packaged goods are driving the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions. These factors collectively contribute to China's significant growth in the sustainable packaging sector.

Japan Market Trends

Japan's market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by a growing need to minimize environmental impact. The country's commitment to reducing plastic waste and increasing recycling rates has led to innovations in packaging materials and design. Consumer demand for sustainable products is rising, prompting companies to adopt eco-friendly packaging solutions. These efforts align with Japan's broader environmental goals and contribute to the country's leadership in sustainable packaging initiatives.

South Korea Market Trends

South Korea's market is driven by government initiatives promoting eco-friendly packaging, rising consumer demand for sustainable products, and the country's commitment to reducing plastic waste. These factors are encouraging companies to adopt biodegradable and recyclable packaging solutions, contributing to the market's growth.

How Big is the Success of the North America Sustainable Packaging Market?

The North America sustainable packaging market is notably growing due to increasing consumer awareness about environmental issues and a strong shift toward eco-friendly products. Strict government regulations, such as extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws and bans on single-use plastics, are driving companies to adopt recyclable, biodegradable, and reusable packaging solutions. The rise of e-commerce and the food and beverage industry further fuels demand for innovative, lightweight, and sustainable packaging. Additionally, investments in advanced materials, recycling infrastructure, and corporate sustainability initiatives are accelerating market growth.

How Crucial is the Role of Latin America in Sustainable Packaging Market?

The Latin America sustainable packaging market is growing at a considerable rate due to rising environmental awareness among consumers and increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions in the food, beverage, and personal care sectors. Governments across the region are implementing regulations to reduce plastic waste and promote recycling initiatives. Companies are responding by adopting biodegradable, recyclable, and reusable materials while investing in innovative packaging technologies. Additionally, the expansion of e-commerce and modern retail channels is driving the need for sustainable, lightweight, and efficient packaging solutions, further supporting market growth.

How Big is the Opportunity for the Growth of the Middle East and Africa Sustainable Packaging Market?

The Middle East and Africa sustainable packaging market presents significant growth opportunities due to increasing environmental awareness, government regulations targeting plastic reduction, and rising demand in the food, beverage, and personal care sectors. Companies are investing in recyclable, biodegradable, and innovative packaging solutions to meet evolving consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.

Segment Outlook

Material Insights

The paper segment dominated the sustainable packaging market in 2024 due to its recyclability, biodegradability, and versatility across various industries. It is widely used in food and beverage packaging, e-commerce boxes, and consumer goods cartons, making it a preferred eco-friendly alternative to plastic. Advanced manufacturing techniques allow paper-based packaging to be strong, lightweight, and customizable in design. Additionally, increasing consumer preference for environmentally responsible packaging and government regulations promoting recyclable materials further reinforce the adoption of paper packaging as the leading sustainable material segment globally.

The plastic segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the upcoming period due to innovations in biodegradable, compostable, and post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics. These materials offer lightweight, durable, and cost-effective solutions while reducing environmental impact compared to conventional plastics. Rising demand from the food, beverage, and personal care sectors, coupled with the need for flexible, tamper-proof, and convenient packaging, drives adoption. Additionally, regulatory support and corporate sustainability initiatives encourage the shift toward eco-friendly plastic alternatives, accelerating market growth.

Packaging Type Insights

The bags segment dominated the sustainable packaging market in 2024 due to their versatility, convenience, and wide application across food, beverage, and retail industries. Eco-friendly bags made from recycled paper, biodegradable plastics, or compostable materials offer lightweight, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible packaging solutions. Increasing consumer preference for reusable and recyclable bags, coupled with government regulations limiting single-use plastics, has further boosted adoption. Their ease of customization, branding potential, and suitability for both e-commerce and in-store use make bags the leading segment in sustainable packaging.

The pouches segment is expected to expand at the fastest rate in the coming years due to their lightweight, flexible, and space-efficient design, which reduces material use and transportation costs. Rising demand for convenient, resealable, and portable packaging in food, beverages, and personal care, combined with the use of recyclable or biodegradable materials, drives rapid adoption.

Process Insights

The recyclable packaging segment led the sustainable packaging market in 2024. This dominance is driven by strong regulatory support for recycling, widespread availability of recycling infrastructure, and growing consumer preference for eco-friendly packaging that can be reused in new products. Recyclable materials, such as paper, cardboard, certain plastics, glass, and metals, are cost-effective and versatile, making them suitable for a wide range of applications across food, beverage, personal care, and e-commerce sectors. Companies favor recyclable packaging to meet sustainability goals and comply with environmental regulations.

The biodegradable packaging segment is likely to grow at a significant rate over the projection period. This growth is driven by rising environmental awareness, government regulations limiting single-use plastics, and increasing consumer preference for packaging that naturally decomposes without harming the environment. Biodegradable materials, such as plant-based plastics, starch blends, and cellulose, are being widely adopted in the food, beverage, and personal care sectors. Their ability to reduce landfill waste and offer eco-friendly alternatives to conventional plastics accelerates adoption, making this segment the fastest-growing among sustainable packaging options.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Sustainable Packaging Market

On October 9, 2025 , Goa-based Rhea Distilleries, in collaboration with UK-based Frugalpac, introduced India's first recyclable paper bottle for Fidalgo Premium Cashew Feni, marking a significant step toward eco-friendly packaging in the Indian spirits industry.

, Goa-based Rhea Distilleries, in collaboration with UK-based Frugalpac, introduced India's first recyclable paper bottle for Fidalgo Premium Cashew Feni, marking a significant step toward eco-friendly packaging in the Indian spirits industry. On October 9, 2025 , Braskem unveiled bio-based product innovations at K 2025, showcasing sustainable packaging solutions that utilize renewable resources to reduce environmental impact.

, Braskem unveiled bio-based product innovations at K 2025, showcasing sustainable packaging solutions that utilize renewable resources to reduce environmental impact. On June 20, 2024 , Amazon replaced 95% of its plastic air pillows with paper filler in North America, aiming for full removal by the end of the year.

, Amazon replaced 95% of its plastic air pillows with paper filler in North America, aiming for full removal by the end of the year. On October 8, 2025, DuPont announced the winners of its second annual Tyvek Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards, recognizing excellence in healthcare packaging initiatives that utilize Tyvek material to promote sustainability.

Global Sustainable Packaging Market Players

Global Sustainable Packaging Market

By Material

Paper

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Others



By Packaging Type

Bags

Boxes

Trays

Pouches

Bottles



By Process

Reuseable Packaging

Recycled Packaging

Compostable Packaging

Biodegradable Packaging

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





