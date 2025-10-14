Codeword Accelerates Growth With Wins Across AI, Insurtech, and SaaS

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codeword, a communications and marketing agency, is expanding its enterprise tech footprint with the addition of three new clients: Demandbase, Root Insurance, a subsidiary of Root, Inc.,(NASDAQ: ROOT), and Octave. These new partnerships spanning AI, insurtech, and B2B SaaS signal the agency’s accelerating momentum and proven track record in supporting tech-enabled growth-stage and enterprise brands.

The new clients join a wave of several additions since Q2 2025 – some not yet announced publicly - marking the highest single-quarter win rate for the agency. This rapid client expansion represents a 35% increase in revenue year-over-year for the agency’s work with enterprise tech brands, reinforcing Codeword’s reputation as the specialized agency of choice for established and challenger brands navigating market disruption. It also follows on the heels of the agency’s recent promotion of Gabie Kur to Partner and Head of Growth, as the company continues its pursuit for portfolio diversification and expansion.

“These new client partnerships reflect a shift in what ambitious brands expect from their agency partners” said Kur. “Demandbase, Root Insurance, and Octave are pushing boundaries in their sectors, and they chose Codeword because we know how to turn technical complexity into cultural relevance. More and more, enterprise tech companies are moving away from one-size-fits-all PR in favor of agencies with deep vertical expertise and integrated capabilities—and that’s exactly where we excel.”

These businesses are turning to Codeword for its distinct blend of deep domain expertise and outside of the box creativity. The new client remits include:

Demandbase , the account-based marketing pioneer and only pipeline AI platform designed to accelerate growth at scale, has engaged Codeword to solidify its market leadership in the AI space, and execute top-to-bottom creative campaigns to tell its story in a new and different way.





, the account-based marketing pioneer and only pipeline AI platform designed to accelerate growth at scale, has engaged Codeword to solidify its market leadership in the AI space, and execute top-to-bottom creative campaigns to tell its story in a new and different way. Root Insurance , a subsidiary of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), an insurtech trailblazer revolutionizing auto insurance through data science and telematics, partnered with Codeword to build a powerful storytelling engine, transforming complex tech into compelling narratives that resonate with both media and key audiences.





, a subsidiary of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), an insurtech trailblazer revolutionizing auto insurance through data science and telematics, partnered with Codeword to build a powerful storytelling engine, transforming complex tech into compelling narratives that resonate with both media and key audiences. Octave , a SaaS company planned to spin off from its parent company, Hexagon (Nasdaq: HEXA B), enlisted Codeword to partner on comprehensive strategic counsel, including reaching new audiences through media relations, developing a proactive crisis communications plan, and amplifying executive voices on owned channels during its critical launch phase.





“Codeword is one of the most creative, smart, hungry agencies I've partnered with,” said Chelsey Korman, Brand and Communications Director at Demandbase. “Codeword has already brought us bold ideas grounded in Demandbase’s core identity—never sacrificing integrity for flash, but pushing the envelope to build something truly sticky. They are super media savvy, execute efficiently, and bring writing and insight capabilities that are bar-none. Everything gets better with Codeword in the room.”

These forward-thinking companies are the latest to join Codeword’s roster, which includes big-name tech brands like Google, Android, Lowe’s, ASUS, and TechCrunch, and high-growth disruptors like Rev and Alphabet’s Wing. To learn more about Codeword’s work, visit codewordagency.com .

About Codeword

Codeword is a digital communications agency with deep expertise in tech messaging, reputation, and storytelling. We turn a company’s marketing into a momentum machine by fusing content, comms, and community experiences that drive brands forward. Brands turn to us for their most complex PR and marketing challenges—from developing executive thought leadership, to transforming technical insights into human stories, to launching innovations to the audiences that need them most. Global leaders like Google, ASUS, Lowe’s, and Android and high-growth disruptors like Rev and Wing, trust Codeword to shape how they show up in the world.

Contact Info:

Katy Kelly, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Brand

Codeword

kkelley@codewordagency.com