New BendPak Battery-Powered Wheel Lift Protects Techs and Boosts Uptime

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new BendPak RWS-200WL battery-powered wheel lift eliminates the physical strain of lifting heavy wheels, protecting technicians while delivering greater uptime thanks to its unmatched mobility and precision operation. Unlike air-powered wheel lifts, this rechargeable battery-powered lift is truly mobile, so it can go wherever it’s needed in the shop, from replacing wheels on vehicles raised on a lift to ergonomically positioning wheels on a tire changer or wheel balancer.

By reducing technician fatigue and lowering the risk of strain-related injuries, the RWS-200WL can help reduce workers’ comp claims, support OSHA-compliant safety practices, and even contribute to lower insurance premiums over time.

“Unlike pneumatic wheel lifts that must remain tethered to an air hose, the RWS-200WL is fully battery-powered and rechargeable, offering true cordless mobility,” explains Sean Price, BendPak director of product development. “Plus, it’s more powerful than battery-powered wheel lifts that run on 12-volt DC power. The RWS-200WL uses a 24-volt system to deliver greater lifting capacity, faster rise times and better overall performance under load.”

The RWS-200WL was designed for the heavier wheels and tires that are common on popular light trucks and SUVs. It offers a robust lifting capacity of 200 pounds, and the outriggers on its low-profile 2.5-inch frame sit extremely close to the ground to make it easier to roll big wheels into position.

Another key feature is the lift’s precision control. Air compression can make pneumatic lifts feel spongy or jerky in use, making it harder to line up lug nuts or center wheels on a balancer shaft. By contrast, the electric system of BendPak’s new lift system delivers smooth, precise control for delicate alignment tasks. Offset carriage arms improve access to lug bolts during install/removal operations and when the wheel is lifted, while integrated lower rollers and side rollers make it easy to manually rotate the wheel to help align lug-bolt holes.

User-friendly touches include an onboard 12V accessory outlet, quick-glance battery status indicator, and integrated smart charger that accepts 110- or 240-volt AC input without the need for transformers, making the RWS-200WL job-ready anywhere in the world.

With fewer moving parts than hydraulic or pneumatic systems, the sealed, factory-lubricated linear actuator provides long service life with minimal maintenance. Precision-machined components, hardened screw threads, and a permanently lubricated gearbox ensure peak performance over thousands of cycles, reducing downtime and lowering total cost of ownership.

“When it comes to mobility, performance and operator comfort, no other wheel lift compares to the BendPak RWS-200WL,” says Price. “It doesn’t just lift wheels — it lifts your whole workflow.”

Learn more about the RWS-200WL at bendpak.com/rws-200wl or call 800-253-2363.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, GrandPrix®, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair™. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and other equipment. Visit www.bendpak.com for more information or call 800-253-2363.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc573052-3cec-496b-b6dc-52356a27eb2d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ee84b29-390f-4f87-9aff-c75a5b2cc2d9