Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included in The Motley Fool’s TMF Moneyball Portfolio

New York, New York, USA, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Motley Fool has added shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), a diversified financial services and technology group, to its flagship model investment portfolio, the TMF Moneyball Portfolio.

The Moneyball Portfolio is an intelligent investment system developed by The Motley Fool and based on artificial intelligence and the company’s proprietary database. The system analyzes thousands of publicly traded companies using criteria such as innovation, financial stability, leadership, and market potential, selecting approximately 250 companies with the highest scores for inclusion in the portfolio.

The addition of Freedom Holding Corp. to this group of companies reflects a strong assessment of its financial performance, management quality, and strategic positioning.

“We are grateful to The Motley Fool for recognizing and including Freedom Holding Corp. in the TMF Moneyball Portfolio. This acknowledgment confirms that our principles of transparency, sustainable growth, and customer focus resonate with leading global investment analysts,” said Timur Turlov, Founder and CEO of Freedom Holding Corp.

The Motley Fool’s co-founder Tom Gardner and the company’s team of analysts expressed their interest in Freedom’s approach to developing financial technologies and promoting digital well-being. As The Motley Fool’s leadership emphasized in its message to Freedom, the Moneyball Portfolio is built on high-conviction investment ideas — companies that demonstrate sustainable growth potential.

The TMF Moneyball Portfolio is a demonstration portfolio designed to illustrate The Motley Fool’s analytical approach to identifying companies with the greatest long-term growth potential.

About The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool is one of the leading U.S. investment and analytics companies, founded in 1993. It serves more than 650,000 subscribers and 15 million readers worldwide, specializing in investment recommendations, analysis, and educational content for individual investors.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. provides financial services in 22 countries, including Kazakhstan, the United States, Cyprus, Poland, Spain, Uzbekistan, and Armenia. The Company’s principal executive office is located in New York City. In Kazakhstan, Freedom is actively developing its financial and digital ecosystem, which includes Freedom Bank, Freedom Broker, the insurance companies Freedom Life and Freedom insurance, as well as a lifestyle segment that features Arbuz.kz, Freedom Ticketon, and Aviata. Freedom Holding Corp. shares are traded on the U.S. technology exchange NASDAQ, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), and the Astana International Exchange (AIX) under the ticker symbol FRHC. Freedom Holding Corp. is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Russell 3000 Index.





