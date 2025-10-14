Data Center Accelerators Strategic Business Report 2025: Market to Grow by Over $325 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Accelerators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Accelerators was estimated at US$68.0 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$393.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.0% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Data center accelerators are specialized hardware components designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of data centers by offloading and accelerating specific computational tasks. These accelerators include Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), and Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs). Each type of accelerator excels in different applications: GPUs are widely used for parallel processing tasks such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads; FPGAs offer flexibility and reconfigurability for custom processing tasks; and ASICs provide highly optimized performance for specific applications, such as cryptocurrency mining or specific AI inference tasks. By integrating these accelerators, data centers can achieve higher throughput, lower latency, and improved energy efficiency, thereby supporting the growing demand for processing power in modern applications.





The adoption of data center accelerators has been driven by the exponential growth in data generation and the increasing complexity of computational tasks. Traditional Central Processing Units (CPUs) are often insufficient for handling the massive data sets and intensive computations required by applications such as big data analytics, deep learning, and high-performance computing (HPC). Accelerators address these challenges by providing specialized processing capabilities that significantly boost performance. For example, GPUs have become essential in training complex neural networks for AI, enabling faster and more accurate results. Similarly, FPGAs are used in networking and storage applications to accelerate data processing tasks and improve throughput. The integration of these accelerators into data centers not only enhances computational efficiency but also optimizes the overall performance and scalability of data center operations.



The growth in the data center accelerators market is driven by several factors, including advancements in AI and machine learning, the increasing demand for cloud services, and the rise of edge computing. Technological advancements in AI and machine learning are pushing the boundaries of computational requirements, necessitating the use of specialized accelerators to meet performance demands. The rapid expansion of cloud services has led to a surge in data center deployments, with providers seeking to differentiate their offerings through enhanced performance and efficiency enabled by accelerators.

Additionally, the proliferation of edge computing, which requires real-time processing of data close to the source, is driving the adoption of accelerators to handle localized data processing tasks. Moreover, strategic collaborations between technology providers and data center operators are fostering the development and deployment of advanced accelerator solutions. As these factors converge, the data center accelerators market is poised for significant growth, driven by the need for enhanced computational capabilities, the evolution of AI and cloud technologies, and the expansion of edge computing infrastructure.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Deep Learning Training segment, which is expected to reach US$238.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 33.9%. The Public Cloud Interface segment is also set to grow at 31.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $20.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 32.6% CAGR to reach $57.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of the Study

Segments: Processor Type (GPU, CPU, FPGA, ASIC); Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface)

Processor Type (GPU, CPU, FPGA, ASIC); Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 303 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $393.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Data Center Business Boom Due to Shift towards Digital Infrastructure

Data Centers Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation

Companies to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %) for 2019, 2021 and 2023

Demand for Data Centers Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New Normal

Cloud Data Centers Allow Dynamic Scaling to Accommodate Increase in Remote Working

Data Centers: Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations

An Introduction to Data Center Accelerators

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

GPU Leads Data Center Accelerators Market, FPGA Segment to Witness High Growth

Enterprise Inference: The Fastest Growing Application

Developed Regions Lead Global Data Accelerators Market

Competition

Vendor Activity Revs Up FPGA Space for Datacenter Accelerator Design

Intel Bets Heavily on FPGAs

NVIDIA to Retain Commanding Position

Market Players Intensify Acquisition Efforts to Boost AI Portfolio

Recent Market Activity

Data Center Accelerators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Investments in Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide Create Fertile Environment for Data Center Accelerators Market

Explosive Growth of IP Traffic Data Center

Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for all IP Data Creation: Global Number of Internet Users (In Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Mobile Connection Speeds (In Mbps) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Surging Demand for Cloud-based Services Drives Growth in Data Centers, Driving Growth in Accelerators Market

More than 90% of Data Center Traffic Will be from Cloud Based Data Centers: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2023

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

Global Public Cloud Services Market (In US$ Billion) for 2019, 2020 and 2023

Big Data Exerts Tremendous Pressure on Data Centers

Emergence of Hyperscale Data Centers in Response to the Big Data Challenge to Present Broad-based Opportunities for the Market

Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the Period 2015-2023

Rising Demand for AI-Based Services and Growing Use of AI in HPC Data Centers Fuels Market

Accelerators for AI-Based Data Centers

Market to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on Parallel Computing in AI Data Centers

AI-Powered Accelerators Mark Promising Upheaval with Energy-Efficient Datacenters

AI Accelerators Promote Energy Efficiency in Data Centers

Specialized Processors Critical for Efficient ML Workloads

FPGA-based Accelerators Present Tremendous Potential for the Market

With Slowing Down of Moore's Law, The Rising Need for Coprocessors to Boost Market

Deep Learning Training Emerges as a Key Application of Data Center Accelerators

With 5G Network Transition Poised to Increase Workload of Data Centers, Need for Additional Processing Power to Boost Market

With the Promise to Transform the Mobility Experience, 5G is the Road to the Future of Mobile Computing: 5G's Contribution to Global GDP (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Makes it Imperative for Data Centers to be IoT Ready, Driving Focus onto Accelerators

Global IoT Device Connections ( in Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rise of Non-GPU Options in Edge Inference Space

Accelerators Set to Heat Up Liquid Cooling Arena for Enterprise Datacenters

Role of Accelerators in Green Data Centers

Innovations in Data Center Accelerators Boost Market Prospects

Challenges Confronting Data Center Accelerators Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 49 companies featured in this Data Center Accelerators market report include

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microchip Technology, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Microsemi Corporation

Aldec, Inc.

CyrusOne LLC

Netronome

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

CoreSite Realty Corporation

Dell Technologies, Inc.

One Stop Systems, Inc.

algolux

AT TOKYO Corporation

