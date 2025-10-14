Mastering the Machine Podcast Launches Weekly Show on Industrial Automation and PLC Training

Industrial automation podcast with PLC tutorials

Frank Lamb Launches Industrial Automation Podcast Mastering the Machine

Lebanon, TN, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mastering the Machine Podcast, a new platform dedicated to demystifying industrial automation, today announced the official launch of its weekly show hosted by author and automation expert Frank Lamb. Debuted on July 28, 2025, the podcast delivers practical training on programmable logic controllers (PLCs), machine design, and industrial controls through expert interviews and hands-on tutorials.

Episodes explore how industrial control systems and PLCs can transform operations, introduce the latest trends in machine automation and SCADA, and highlight the skills controls engineers should prioritize for career growth. Content is designed to be approachable for beginners while providing deep technical value and real-world examples for seasoned professionals.

“My goal is to make industrial automation accessible to everyone especially students,” said Frank Lamb. “Each week we’ll share practical how-tos and expert conversations to help listeners turn complex systems into real-world operational advantage.”

Key Features

Weekly expert interviews with engineers, robotics specialists, and controls practitioners

Practical PLC programming tips and real-world SCADA examples

Career guidance for aspiring controls engineers and technicians

Show notes and resources to help listeners apply lessons to their own operations

Subscribe and listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and all major platforms. For episode details, show notes, and resources visit www.masteringthemachinepodcast.com or listen at https://podlink.com/1825903174

About Frank Lamb



Frank Lamb is an author and automation specialist with more than 30 years’ experience in industrial control systems, PLC programming, and machine design. He translates complex technical concepts into practical guidance that advances careers and improves manufacturing operations.

Media Contact



Frank Lamb

Email: MasteringTheMachine@gmail.com

Phone: 615-630-8999

Website: www.masteringthemachinepodcast.com

High-resolution artwork, host photo, episode samples, and interview availability are available upon request.