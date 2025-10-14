Three-Peat! GFiber Ranked #1 in J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year – 2023, 2024 and 2025 – GFiber has been awarded #1 in Customer Satisfaction for Residential Wired Internet Service in the South Region, according to the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study .





GFiber’s continued recognition reflects its commitment to delivering high-speed, reliable internet service and a customer experience built on trust. The company’s approach to innovation often highlights its engineering excellence – speed, capacity and the potential of light-speed connectivity. However, this latest honor underscores the impact of GFiber’s customer-first strategy and its dedication to transforming the traditional service model.

The J.D. Power award, known as “The Voice of the Customer,” demonstrates GFiber’s focus on providing fast, dependable service, transparent pricing and clear communication. Every piece of customer feedback contributing to this ranking serves as guidance for further improvement. The recognition affirms the efforts of GFiber’s teams across field operations, engineering, network management, product development and customer support, reinforcing the company’s commitment to maintaining and elevating service standards.

GFiber views this three-year streak not as a conclusion, but as motivation to continue expanding its reach while never compromising on the care and service that earned this recognition. The company remains focused on enhancing the customer experience through ongoing innovation and deeper understanding of customer needs.

Posted by Melani Griffith, Chief Growth Officer

GFiber received the highest score in the South region of the J.D. Power 2023-2025 U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Studies, which measures customers’ satisfaction of service with their current internet provider. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

Media inquiries: fiber-pr@google.com

