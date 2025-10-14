Modular Data Centers Strategic Industry Business Report 2025: Global Market to Grow by Over $50 Billion to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Data Centers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Modular Data Centers was estimated at US$32.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$85.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Modular data centers are prefabricated buildings or containers that house computers and storage systems for processing and distributing large amounts of data. Unlike traditional data centers, modular units can be quickly deployed and are highly scalable, offering flexibility in design and configuration to meet immediate IT needs. These facilities typically include standardized components such as racks, cooling systems, and power backups, which can be easily shipped and assembled on-site. This modular approach not only reduces the time and cost associated with traditional data center builds but also provides businesses with the agility to expand or reconfigure their data processing capabilities as needed.

What Drives the Growth in the Modular Data Centers Market?



The growth in the modular data centers market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for data processing capacity, the need for rapid deployment and scalability, and the push towards energy efficiency and sustainability in IT operations. As digital transformation accelerates across all sectors, organizations are seeking IT infrastructure solutions that can keep pace with rapidly evolving business needs and technology landscapes. Modular data centers offer a practical solution by providing speed, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

Additionally, the growing focus on reducing carbon footprints has made the energy-efficient designs of modular data centers more attractive. Furthermore, the adaptability of modular solutions to support edge computing, where data is processed closer to where it is generated, fuels their expansion as businesses strive for reduced latency and increased processing speed. These dynamics are shaping a robust growth trajectory for the modular data centers market, reflecting its critical role in the future of data-driven business models.



How Do Technological Advancements Shape Modular Data Centers?



Technological advancements play a crucial role in the evolution of modular data centers. Innovations in cooling technology, energy efficiency, and IT infrastructure have significantly enhanced their functionality and appeal. For example, the integration of advanced cooling techniques helps manage the heat generated by high-density servers more efficiently, reducing the energy consumption and operational costs.

Additionally, developments in software-defined data centers (SDDCs) enable better automation and optimization of resources, which enhances operational flexibility and reduces human error. These tech-driven enhancements support the deployment of more resilient, efficient, and sustainable data processing environments.



Who Benefits from Modular Data Centers?



A wide range of industries benefit from the deployment of modular data centers, particularly those requiring rapid scalability and flexibility in their IT operations. Sectors such as technology, finance, and telecommunications, which process vast amounts of data, find modular data centers especially advantageous for expanding their capacity or extending operations into new markets without the delays and expenses associated with constructing traditional facilities.

Moreover, government and military organizations also utilize modular data centers for their ability to provide quick deployment and secure, reliable data processing capabilities in various operational environments, including remote or temporary sites.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, CommScope, Inc., Equinix, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Modular Data Center Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$62.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.1%. The Modular Data Center Services segment is also set to grow at 18.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $12.0 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 20.8% CAGR to reach $12.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of the Report

Segments: Component (Modular Data Center Solutions, Modular Data Center Services); Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs); Vertical (IT & Telecom Vertical, BFSI Vertical, Retail Vertical, Media & Entertainment Vertical, Government Vertical, Healthcare Vertical, Manufacturing Vertical, Other Verticals)

Component (Modular Data Center Solutions, Modular Data Center Services); Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs); Vertical (IT & Telecom Vertical, BFSI Vertical, Retail Vertical, Media & Entertainment Vertical, Government Vertical, Healthcare Vertical, Manufacturing Vertical, Other Verticals) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 834 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $32.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $85.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Modular Data Centers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Datacenters as the Backbone of the Modern Digital Economy Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Modular Datacenters

Here's Why Datacenters Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation

Over 60% of Companies in North America, Europe & Asia Expect to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation During the Years 2020 through 2023: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %)

Plug & Play Datacenters Emerge to be the Future of Datacenters

Global Economic Outlook

Beyond COVID-19 Lies a New Normal With New Opportunities for Datacenters

Demand for Datacenters Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New Normal

There is No Stopping the Rise & Rise of Data Flowing Through Datacenters

As Data Reservoirs, Datacenters Have Become Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations: Global Datacenter IP Traffic (In Petabytes Per Month) for Years 2017 Through 2022

Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for all IP Data Creation: Global Number of Internet Users (In Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024

Mobile Network Connection Speeds Increase & Push Up Potential for Increased Data Consumption & Traffic: Global Mobile Connection Speeds (In Mbps) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Bandwidth Continues to Explode Even in a Simple Smart Home: Application Requirements of Smart Home/Consumer Apps (In Mbps) by 2023

Growth in Public Wi-Fi Hotpots Means Any Anytime, Anywhere Data Consumption: Global Number of Public Wi-Fi Hotspots (In Million) for Years 2018 Through 2023

M2M & IoT is Bathed With Big Data: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023

What Are Modular Datacenters?

Here's What to Expect in the Modular Datacenter Market

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digitalization of Education & Explosion of Online Education Induced by the Pandemic Benefits Adoption of Modular Datacenters in the Education Industry

Robust Outlook for Edutech & Online Education

The Coming Era of eLearning & The Ensuing Data Explosion to Spur Opportunities for Modular Datacenters in the Education Industry: Global Opportunity for e-Learning (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

How Schools Can Benefit from Modular Datacenters

Supported by Speed to Market Benefits in Datacenter Construction, Focus Shifts to Pre-Fab Datacenters

Digitalization Further Aggravates Speed-to-Market Considerations

Pre-Fabrication Concept Gains Immense Popularity in the Construction Industry: Global Opportunity for Prefabricated Buildings (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Edge Computing Induced Rise in Micro Datacenters Makes Modular Construction Ideas Attractive

Robust Outlook for Edge Computing Bodes Well for Edge Datacenters

With Computing Moving to the Edge, Datacenters are also Moving to the Edge at Faster Time-to-Market Velocity, Giving the Concept of Modularity a Shot in the Arm: Global Opportunity for Edge Computing (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Why Edge Computing Needs Edge Datacenters Which Are Primarily Micro-Datacenters Built on the Concept of Modularity?

Focus On Sustainability Pushes Adoption Pushes Modular Datacenters Into the Spotlight for Their Many Environmental Benefits

Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here's Why

The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular Bioeconomy Has Come: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, & 2020

Datacenters Emerge Into the Center of the Sustainability Game

AI Emerges to Revolutionize Datacenters, Including Modular Datacenters

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 96 companies featured in this Modular Data Centers market report include:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

CommScope, Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Cupertino Electric, Inc.

Baselayer Technology, LLC

CyrusOne LLC

BladeRoom Group Ltd.

Cannon Technologies Ltd.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Eltek AS

Compass Datacenters

Asperitas

EdgePresence

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jr2x9s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment