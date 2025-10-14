Data Center GPU Strategic Research Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $92 Billion by 2030 from $18.4 Billion in 2024

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center GPU - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center GPU was estimated at US$18.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$92.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Data Center GPU market.





Data center GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) have become a critical component in modern data centers, providing the necessary computational power to handle a wide array of demanding tasks. Unlike traditional CPUs, GPUs are designed to handle parallel processing, making them exceptionally suited for applications that require significant computational resources, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), big data analytics, and high-performance computing (HPC). These capabilities allow data centers to efficiently manage and process large datasets, perform complex calculations, and support advanced AI algorithms. As a result, GPUs are increasingly being integrated into data center infrastructures to enhance performance and scalability.



One of the key trends in the data center GPU market is the increasing demand for AI and ML applications. As organizations across various sectors adopt AI-driven solutions to gain insights, automate processes, and improve decision-making, the need for powerful GPUs to support these applications is rising. Additionally, the growth of cloud computing has further amplified the demand for data center GPUs. Major cloud service providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) are offering GPU-accelerated services to meet the needs of their customers. These cloud-based GPU services enable businesses to leverage high-performance computing power without the need for significant capital investment in physical hardware. Moreover, advancements in GPU technology, such as the development of more energy-efficient and powerful GPU architectures, are continually pushing the boundaries of what is possible in data center operations.



The growth in the data center GPU market is driven by several factors, reflecting technological advancements, industry needs, and evolving consumer demands. Firstly, the exponential increase in data generation and the subsequent need for data analysis and processing are primary drivers. Industries such as finance, healthcare, and retail are generating vast amounts of data that require powerful GPUs for real-time processing and analysis. Secondly, the proliferation of AI and ML applications in various sectors is fueling demand for GPUs capable of handling complex algorithms and large-scale computations. Thirdly, the rise of edge computing and the need for decentralized data processing are promoting the deployment of GPUs in data centers to support low-latency and high-throughput applications.

Additionally, the gaming and entertainment industries` demand for high-quality graphics and real-time rendering is pushing data centers to integrate advanced GPUs. Lastly, ongoing innovations in GPU technology, including improvements in processing power, energy efficiency, and integration with other data center components, are driving the market forward. These factors collectively ensure the continued growth and evolution of the data center GPU market, enabling a wide range of high-performance applications and services.







Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Arm Ltd., Dell, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the On-Premise Deployment segment, which is expected to reach US$53.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 29.5%. The Cloud-based Deployment segment is also set to grow at 32.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $4.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 40.6% CAGR to reach $25.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Segments: Deployment (On-Premise Deployment, Cloud-based Deployment); End-Use (Cloud Service Providers End-Use, Enterprises End-Use, Government End-Use)

Deployment (On-Premise Deployment, Cloud-based Deployment); End-Use (Cloud Service Providers End-Use, Enterprises End-Use, Government End-Use) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $18.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Global Economic Update

Data Center GPU - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for High-Performance Computing Drives Market Growth

Rising Adoption of AI and Machine Learning Applications Expands Market Opportunities

Technological Advancements in GPU Architecture Propel Market

Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Strengthens Business Case

Growing Use in Cloud Computing Generates Demand

Emphasis on Data Center Modernization Spurs Innovation

Development of GPU-Accelerated Databases Expands Addressable Market

Increasing Investment in Edge Computing Drives Adoption

Focus on Enhancing Data Processing Speed and Efficiency Propels Market

Rising Use in Scientific Research and Simulations Generates Interest

Advances in Virtualization and Containerization Technologies Propel Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 86 companies featured in this Data Center GPU market report include:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Arm Ltd.

Dell, Inc.

Graphcore Limited

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Imagination Technologies Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Samsung SDS Co., Ltd

TRG Datacenters

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ki9ep

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment