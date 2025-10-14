Digital Freight Forwarding Strategic Industry Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $94.8 Billion by 2030 - Shift Toward End-to-End Logistics Automation Spurs Digital Forwarding Investments

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Freight Forwarding - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Freight Forwarding was valued at US$33.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$94.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Digital freight forwarding refers to the application of digital platforms and automation technologies to streamline the process of shipping goods across borders. These platforms enable real-time quoting, booking, tracking, documentation, and payment for international shipments, reducing reliance on manual processes and paper-based systems.



Traditional freight forwarding involves coordination across multiple stakeholders including carriers, customs agents, and logistics providers. Digital platforms reduce delays and communication gaps by integrating data from different sources into a centralized dashboard. This shift is helping improve shipment visibility, reduce human error, and lower overall transaction costs for shippers and forwarders alike.

What Is Driving Growth in the Digital Freight Forwarding Market?



Growth in the digital freight forwarding market is driven by several factors related to cross-border trade growth, rising demand for real-time visibility, and pressure to reduce logistics overhead. The expansion of global e-commerce and rising shipment volumes are forcing logistics providers to adopt more scalable and efficient systems.



Technology investments in automation, API integration, and digital payment systems are supporting the transition from manual forwarding to platform-led operations. As shippers demand greater transparency, cost predictability, and delivery reliability, digital freight forwarders are gaining preference for both small and large consignments. Increased focus on data-driven logistics, trade compliance, and global supply chain coordination continues to support market expansion.



What Technologies Are Driving Efficiency and Transparency in Freight Workflows?



Digital freight forwarders use a combination of cloud-based transportation management systems, application programming interfaces (APIs), artificial intelligence, and data analytics to optimize routes, automate bookings, and manage exceptions. Some platforms include predictive tools for demand forecasting and dynamic pricing.



Smart document processing tools simplify bill of lading generation, customs declarations, and trade compliance checks. Machine learning algorithms help identify bottlenecks and suggest alternative shipping methods or carriers based on historical data. Integration with port, customs, and carrier systems ensures improved synchronization of goods movement and documentation flow.



Where Is Market Adoption Increasing Across Trade Routes and Shipper Segments?



Adoption is gaining momentum in cross-border e-commerce, SME exporters, and freight forwarding intermediaries seeking to improve service efficiency. High-volume trade lanes between Asia, Europe, and North America are witnessing early adoption of platform-based freight solutions, particularly for air and ocean cargo.



Logistics providers offering value-added services, such as customs brokerage or warehouse integration, are increasingly partnering with digital platforms to expand service reach. In emerging markets, digital freight forwarding is helping small exporters gain access to competitive shipping rates, track goods more easily, and navigate trade documentation with greater accuracy.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as A.P. Moller - Maersk (Twill), Agility Logistics (Shipa Freight), Beacon Technologies Ltd., Cargo.one, Cargobase and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Land Mode segment, which is expected to reach US$46.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.7%. The Sea Mode segment is also set to grow at 21.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $9.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 25.2% CAGR to reach $21.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of the Report

Segments: Transport Mode (Land Mode, Sea Mode, Air Mode).

Transport Mode (Land Mode, Sea Mode, Air Mode). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $33.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $94.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Digital Freight Forwarding - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Global E-commerce Trade Drives Demand for Real-Time Freight Visibility Solutions

Growing Need for Supply Chain Resilience Propels Adoption of Digital Freight Platforms

AI-Driven Route Optimization Tools Strengthen Cost Efficiency in Freight Operations

Rising Demand for Contactless Logistics Accelerates Use of Digital Booking and Tracking Systems

Integration of Blockchain Enhances Transparency and Security in Freight Transactions

Proliferation of API Connectivity Standards Expands Platform Interoperability Across Logistics Ecosystems

Shift Toward End-to-End Logistics Automation Spurs Digital Forwarding Investments

Small and Medium-Sized Shippers Embracing Digital Freight Models Expands Market Base

Cloud-Native Freight Management Systems Accelerate Adoption Among Asset-Light Operators

Need for Dynamic Pricing Tools Drives Uptake of AI-Powered Freight Quoting Engines

Demand for On-Demand Freight Solutions Throws Spotlight on Platform-Based Logistics Models

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 32 companies featured in this Digital Freight Forwarding market report

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Twill)

Agility Logistics (Shipa Freight)

Beacon Technologies Ltd.

Cargo.one

Cargobase

Cargowise (WiseTech Global)

Convoy Inc.

DHL Global Forwarding (myDHLi)

Expedock

Flexport Inc.

Forto GmbH

Freightos Ltd. (WebCargo)

InstaFreight GmbH

Kuehne + Nagel (SeaExplorer)

Logistically Inc.

Project44 Inc.

Quincus

Shipwell

Transporeon (Trimble Inc.)

Xeneta AS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccjf3a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment