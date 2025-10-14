Morrison Hotel Gallery Joins The Soho Sessions to Fuse Music, Art, and Philanthropy

New York, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Soho Sessions, the invitation-only music series renowned for pairing extraordinary artists with meaningful causes, today announced a new partnership with Morrison Hotel Gallery, the world’s leading brand in music photography. Through this collaboration, Morrison Hotel Gallery will become the official art gallery of The Soho Sessions, curating rotating exhibitions inside the series’ iconic SoHo loft space and donating a portion of proceeds from artwork sales to the nonprofit beneficiary of each evening’s performance.

This marks the first time that The Soho Sessions and Morrison Hotel Gallery have partnered to create a seamless fusion of live music and music photography, with shows expected to rotate quarterly. Each event will now not only spotlight unforgettable performances but also showcase powerful imagery of music legends, with a portion of every sale directed to the cause championed that night.



As part of the collaboration, one wall of The Soho Sessions loft will be permanently dedicated to the work of renowned photographer Danny Clinch, whose iconic images have long been intertwined with the series’ history.

“The Soho Sessions has always been about creating unforgettable experiences where culture and purpose intersect,” said Greg Williamson, co-founder of RWE Partners. “Bringing Morrison Hotel Gallery into that vision feels like a natural step forward. Their photography is iconic and deeply connected to the artists and stories we celebrate. Together, we can add an entirely new dimension to these evenings while strengthening our impact for the causes that matter most.”

Nicole Rechter, co-founder of RWE Partners, added: “Every Soho Sessions event is about more than just a concert — it’s about community, creativity, and contribution. By partnering with Morrison Hotel Gallery, we’re able to extend that mission visually and emotionally. Guests will not only experience incredible performances but also be surrounded by artwork that embodies music’s legacy and spirit, all while giving back to vital nonprofits. It’s a full-circle collaboration that we’re proud to champion.”



“Morrison Hotel Gallery has always been dedicated to celebrating the art of music through photography, and this partnership allows us to take that mission one step further,” said Nick Bonomo, Chief Operating Officer of Morrison Hotel Gallery. “By joining forces with The Soho Sessions, we can integrate our images into evenings that are as timeless as the performances themselves — and channel that energy into meaningful support for important causes.”

Morrison Hotel Gallery, founded in 2001, has become the definitive home for music photography, representing over 125 of the world’s most acclaimed photographers. Its collections feature timeless portraits of rock legends, jazz icons, hip-hop pioneers, and pop culture trailblazers, making it a natural fit for The Soho Sessions’ mission to celebrate artistry while driving positive impact.

Since its inception, The Soho Sessions has featured intimate performances by artists such as Paul Simon, Elvis Costello, Maren Morris, Marcus King, Kate Hudson, Gary Clark Jr., Trombone Shorty, Amos Lee, Joss Stone, Brittney Spencer, and Warren Haynes, among others. The series has supported a wide range of causes—from mental health and medical research to food insecurity and gun safety—and, through affiliated events produced by RWE Partners, has helped raise more than $75 million for nonprofits over the past decade.





About RWE Partners

RWE Partners, the company behind The Soho Sessions, was co-founded by top New York City real estate broker Greg Williamson and global events producer Nicole Rechter. It is dedicated to celebrating the power of music, fostering unique connections, and curating outstanding experiences while making a positive impact on society by raising awareness about issues such as mental health, medical research, gun safety, addiction, and music education. Williamson and Rechter are also co-executive producers and co-founders of acclaimed events such as Love Rocks NYC, the CBS TV special Play On, and Tulane University’s annual Tipping Point concert.





About Morrison Hotel® Gallery

At Morrison Hotel Gallery, our mission is to celebrate the artistry and legacy of the photographer, those rare visionaries who have captured the spirit of generations through the lens. We are dedicated to curating and showcasing the finest photographic works spanning the worlds of music, film, and fashion, presenting each image as a timeless piece of cultural history.

With a commitment to authenticity, excellence, and storytelling, we honor the photographers behind the camera while connecting collectors, fans, and creators with the iconic and the undiscovered. Through every exhibition and print, we bring to life the moments that define our collective imagination. www.morrisonhotelgallery.com





Morrison Hotel Gallery

116 Prince Street || New York, NY 10012

212.941.8770





Morrison Hotel Gallery

Sunset Marquis

1200 Alta Loma Road || West Hollywood, CA 90069

310.881.6025