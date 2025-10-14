BOMESI partners with Breakr to launch SASA, advancing real-time payments for independent media platforms

New York, N.Y, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BOMESI today announced a new partnership with Breakr to launch SASA, a payment and financing platform designed to give Black-owned publishers and creators access to real-time compensation and campaign liquidity.

The SASA rollout builds on BOMESI’s mission to create sustainable infrastructure for diverse-owned media by addressing one of the industry’s biggest challenges: delayed payment cycles that can take 30, 60, or even 90 days. By leveraging BreakrPay technology, publishers and creators will be able to pay contributors instantly, unlock cash flow, and operate at the speed of culture and commerce.

“BOMESI has been doing incredible work empowering Black-owned publishers and creating real opportunities in media. By partnering with BreakrPay to launch SASA, we’re giving publishers and creators access to real-time payments, financing tools, and transparent infrastructure. This partnership represents the next step in making sure cultural voices are not just amplified but also equitably compensated,” said Anthony Brown, co-CEO and co-founder of Breakr.

“SASA is more than a product launch—it’s the blueprint for how culture should be powered. By embedding BreakrPay’s infrastructure into BOMESI’s network, we’re creating an engine for growth that gives Black-owned publishers and creators the tools to scale with the same speed, liquidity, and transparency as the biggest players in media. This is the future of equitable infrastructure, built for culture, by culture,” said Ameer Brown, co-CEO and co-founder of Breakr

Expanding economic equity through financial infrastructure

The SASA initiative strengthens BOMESI’s role as a catalyst for economic equity, moving beyond storytelling into the systems and financial rails needed for long-term sustainability. The program provides:

Instant payments for publishers and creators – eliminating long payout cycles.

Financing tools and campaign liquidity – giving publishers the resources to launch and scale partnerships quickly.

Transparent infrastructure – enabling advertisers to track spend and outcomes with clarity.

BOMESI will introduce SASA to its network of more than 300 Black-owned and 2,500 diverse-owned publishers, collectively reaching 90 million households monthly. The partnership ensures that publishers of every size can benefit, from established outlets to smaller publishers needing umbrella sponsorship through BOMESI.

A movement toward sustainable equity

“There’s no question that small businesses are under significant financial strain, and independent media platforms are no exception. While increased revenue in Q4 is encouraging, what good is a holiday campaign if payment doesn’t arrive until spring?” said DéVon Christopher Johnson, CEO & Co-Founder BOMESI Foundation, “This partnership between Breakr and BOMESI bridges the gap between opportunity and sustainable revenue. We’ve already piloted the platform with a handful of publishers, and the funds are actively being put to work.”

The SASA rollout will begin with a pilot group of publishers in October, followed by case studies showcasing campaign results, creator payments, and advertiser ROI. Future activations will highlight publisher testimonials, advertiser adoption, and measurable impact on diverse media sustainability.

###

About BOMESI

BOMESI is an ecosystem that drives sustainable growth for independent, community-based, and diverse-owned media. Built on three pillars: Ecosystem, Education and Economic Empowerment. They prioritize their work in equity, innovation, and collaboration for a more representative and diverse media ecosystem by collaborating with brands and marketers to engage with underserved audiences. For more information, visit https://bomesi.org.

About Breakr

Breakr is the financial infrastructure powering the creator economy. Through its flagship product, BreakrPay, the company provides publishers, creators, and brands with instant payments, liquidity solutions, and end-to-end collaboration tools. Breakr streamlines campaign execution by combining speed, transparency, and financial flexibility, enabling partners to move at the pace of culture. The company’s mission is to build a more equitable and sustainable ecosystem where cultural voices are amplified and fairly compensated.

For more information, visit breakr.app/.