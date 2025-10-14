Irvine, CA, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Navy Recovery, a professional unclaimed property recovery firm, announced today that its Georgia-based operations have achieved a 100% customer satisfaction index for the past 12 months, based on internal case completion and client communication metrics. The milestone further cements Blue Navy’s position as the best unclaimed property service in Georgia, where demand for its performance-based support continues to grow.





Resource hub from Blue Navy Recovery for managing unclaimed property claims in California and Georgia.

The satisfaction report reflects consistent success across hundreds of user cases involving dormant bank accounts, estate assets, and forgotten refund checks. Blue Navy Recovery manages the full recovery process—handling everything from eligibility review to document submission and follow-up with state agencies. Clients pay nothing upfront and are only charged upon successful recovery of their funds.

“In Georgia, the system for recovering unclaimed property can be slow and confusing,” said David Dorfman, Managing Partner at Blue Navy Recovery. “Our model exists to eliminate that friction. The 100% satisfaction rate confirms what our case studies show: Georgians want clarity, professionalism, and results.”

The company’s continued growth and effectiveness in Georgia have attracted attention from national outlets, including Business Insider and MarketWatch. These placements follow a steady stream of national media attention as the company has celebrated similar success milestones such as 40 5-star Google reviews, 200 successful cases, and $6M in recovered funds.

Real-world user studies detailing successful recoveries are reflected in Google search results, Yelp, and the Better Business Bureau. These public-facing platforms include case study details from real clients navigating Georgia’s recovery process with Blue Navy’s support.

As more residents discover that they may be entitled to forgotten assets held by the state, Blue Navy Recovery is positioned to meet the moment—backed by case-proven results and a satisfaction record that sets it apart.

To learn more or begin the claim process for unclaimed property in Georgia, visit the official Blue Navy Recovery site.





Blue Navy Recovery’s mission page highlights its commitment to helping Americans reclaim unclaimed assets with no upfront fees, expert support, and a proven $6.2M+ recovered.

About Blue Navy Recovery



Blue Navy Recovery is a professional unclaimed property recovery firm that helps individuals and families recover lost or forgotten funds held by the state. With deep experience navigating the claims process in California and Georgia, we’ve helped recover millions of dollars for rightful owners. We handle the paperwork, follow-ups, and filing — so you don’t have to. Our team only collects a percentage of the recovered amount, with no upfront cost.



