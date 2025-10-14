Codex Labs launches KĀNGFÙ Cooling Recovery Gel for Sunburns and Post-Radiation, Phototherapy, or Laser Treatment Skin Recovery

San Jose, California, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex Labs, a Silicon Valley skintech company, has launched KĀNGFÙ Cooling Recovery Gel, a game-changing skin-recovery product designed to restore and soothe skin damaged by UV radiation, phototherapy, or laser treatments. This innovative gel comprises potent ingredients which, when combined, help to synergistically hydrate, reduce redness, and maintain skin barrier integrity by supporting its natural antioxidant enzymes.

The Chinese word KĀNGFÙ combines "Kāng” and “fù" and thereby conveys the concept of healing and recovery. The Kāngfù collection harnesses bio-actives from Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) plants long valued for their regenerative and restorative properties. It has been clinically tested using gene expression panels and in-situ studies examining erythema and cutaneous antioxidant enzymes.

KĀNGFÙ Cooling Recovery Gel leverages the patent-pending KāngfùComplex®, a synergistic blend of plant-biotech cell extracts from terrestrial and marine sources. This innovative and proprietary combination of active ingredients addresses skin’s antioxidant defenses, free radical damage, extracellular matrix remodeling and redness (erythema) in distinct yet collectively-effective ways.

“At Codex Labs, we are excited to introduce our new KĀNGFÙ collection which allows us to address skin and barrier restoration after UV exposure, photo-therapy, or cosmetic laser procedures.” stated Dr. Barbara Paldus, CEO and Founder, Codex Labs. “KĀNGFÙ expands our portfolio to those undergoing photo-therapy for eczema or psoriasis, laser therapy for acne, or anyone suffering from a bad sunburn or intense aesthetic intervation.”

KĀNGFÙ Cooling Recovery Gel underwent two clinical trials on subjects being irradiated with a UV lamp at 1.5 times their minimal erythema dose (MED) . The measured improvement in 2 to 3 days included:

34% decrease in erythema in 68% of subjects

14% increase in hydration in 90% of subjects

No change in trans-epidermal water loss (indicating protection)

71% (58%) increase in Catalase (SOD) antioxidant enzyme activity

KĀNGFÙ Cooling Recovery Gel is vegan, cruelty-free, and MyMicrobiome-certified. It may be used together with the Antü Skin Barrier Support Supplement. This inside-out combination, called the “Skin Barrier Repair Set”, delivers hydration, accelerated barrier repair, and instant relief from post-treatment redness or burning.

All Codex products are manufactured in high-tech GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) facilities, to ensure they are made to the highest quality standards. They contain sustainably optimized ingredients and are filled in renewable, sugarcane green PE tubes to reduce carbon footprint by over 50% .

About Codex Labs

Based in Silicon Valley and led by scientist Dr. Barb Paldus, Codex Labs is committed to creating highly effective, clinically proven, microbiome-supporting skin-gut-brain-biome solutions that contain potent, biotech-derived plant-based actives. Our products are focused on restoring/protecting the skin barrier, managing inflammation, and addressing skin conditions associated with aging, acne, eczema and psoriasis. The brand has been heralded by integrative dermatologists and naturopathic doctors for creating the next generation of effective, vegan, cruelty-free and sustainable dermaceutical solutions.

