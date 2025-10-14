Lex Machina 2025 Insurance Litigation Report Maps a Changing World of Coverage Disputes

San Jose, CA, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lex Machina®, the LexisNexis® Legal Analytics® platform, today announced the release of its 2025 Insurance Litigation Report, providing a comprehensive analysis of insurance litigation in US federal courts since 2015. The report gives legal and insurance professionals impactful data and exclusive insights into the modern era of coverage disputes.

Key findings from the report include:

Rise of Business Liability Policy Disputes: Lawsuits concerning businesses' liability coverage have increased significantly in federal courts each year since 2022, following a long period of stability. In 2024, over 3,000 business liability coverage lawsuits were initiated in federal district courts – more than in any year since 2010.

Staying Power of Business Interruption Claims: Lawsuits seeking coverage under business interruption policies persist on the federal litigation scene even as such claims based on Covid-19 closures have passed their limitations periods. In 2024, more than 650 business-interruption coverage lawsuits were filed, a figure over 50% higher than any year from 2009 to 2019.

Homeowners Policy Coverage Disputes are Climbing, Independent of Hurricanes: Excluding cases related to hurricanes, homeowner policy insurance cases have become significantly more frequent each year since 2018. In 2024, over 3,500 such lawsuits were launched in federal district courts – more than in any other year since at least 2009. Data from Lex Machina for January through September 2025 indicates another increase this year compared to last.

“The Insurance Litigation Report offers a detailed and comprehensive analysis of the trends influencing insurance litigation in federal courts,” said Sue Zago, Law Library Director and Professor of Law at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law. “Utilizing the power of Lex Machina, this report provides an extensive dataset that enables lawyers to monitor trends among leading law firms and judges in areas such as general insurance, business liability, business interruption, hurricane-related claims, homeowners policies, and life insurance policies. A valuable tool!”

“Insurance litigation saw several pandemic-related spikes in 2021 and 2022 as certain types of coverage were in the spotlight. As we move further away from those years, different patterns are emerging with respect to the types of coverage that are the subject of litigation in the federal courts,” said Ron Porter, Lex Machina Practice Lead for Insurance Litigation Analytics. “The data also show that the increasing number and severity of hurricanes and other weather events drives case filings in affected jurisdictions."

To learn more practical implications of the data trends noted in the 2025 Insurance Litigation Report, register now for our complimentary webinar on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET: The 2025 Lex Machina Insurance Litigation Report: Critical Insights Revealed. All attendees will receive a copy of the report. Not able to attend? Request a copy of the report at LexisNexis.com/LexMachina.

The Lex Machina Legal Analytics platform equips litigation professionals to win more cases and attract more business. From precise timing metrics that inform legal budgeting to trend data on top law firms and leading judges, Lex Machina uniquely supplements traditional legal research and experience with customized, data-backed insights. These insights help lawyers identify prospective clients, navigate motion and trial strategies, and negotiate smarter settlements, ultimately giving firms a competitive edge in litigation.

