Alignment Health Plan and Intermountain Health Launch $0-Premium, 5-star Medicare Advantage Plan for Nevada Seniors

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage (MA) plan from Alignment Health, has expanded its partnership with Intermountain Health to launch a new 5-star MA plan with $0 premiums for Medicare-eligible adults in Clark County, Nevada. The Alignment Health + Intermountain Health HMO delivers integrated, preventive care and comprehensive benefits tailored to the needs of Nevada’s aging population.

“This 5-star plan is more than a product – it’s a promise to Nevada seniors that high-quality care can be both accessible and affordable,” said Dawn Maroney, CEO of Alignment Health Plan and president of Alignment Health. “While others scale back, we’re expanding access and investing in partnerships with trusted providers that improve lives and drive sustainable growth.”

Addressing Urgent Needs in Nevada

According to Alignment’s 2025 Social Threats to Aging Well in America survey, 25% of Nevada seniors are estimated to experience food insecurity – well above the national average of 16%. Additionally, an estimated 31% of all US seniors cite transportation as a barrier to aging well. The new plan directly addresses these challenges with benefits designed to support seniors’ health, independence and quality of life.

Key features and benefits of the plan1 include:

$0 monthly premium

$0 copays for primary care, specialist and urgent care visits

60 one-way transportation trips for plan approved medical visits

Caregiver reimbursement support

$25 monthly allowance for healthy groceries, utilities or home safety modifications 2

$200 FLEX card annual allowance for dental, vision, hearing, chiropractic, acupuncture and podiatry services

“Our expanded partnership reflects our shared commitment to keep seniors healthy and independent,” said Jeremy Cox, market vice president for Intermountain Health. “This plan brings preventive care closer to home, helping seniors avoid unnecessary hospital visits and live fuller lives.”

Expanding Access Through Trusted Partnerships

Since January 2025, Alignment members in Clark County have had access to Intermountain Health’s 65 clinics, including 35 senior primary care centers offering same-day urgent care visits, telehealth services and home-based care. The plan’s network includes more than 300 primary care providers and 1,900 specialists, expanding access to high-quality care across the region.

Alignment entered Nevada in 2021 and now offers eight plans in the state’s two most populous counties – Clark and Washoe – reaching more than 520,000 Medicare-eligible adults.3 The newly launched co-branded plan with Intermountain Health is built on Alignment’s legacy Nevada HMO contract, which earned a 5-star rating for rating year 2026. This plan becomes Alignment’s second 5-star offering in the state. Every year, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services evaluates MA plans based on a 5-star rating to help Medicare beneficiaries compare and choose health plans.

Enrollment Information

Medicare-eligible adults can enroll in the new plan during Medicare’s annual enrollment period (AEP), running from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, with coverage starting Jan. 1, 2026. Beneficiaries may also enroll in a 5-star MA plan outside AEP through a special enrollment period, offering added flexibility for those seeking high-quality coverage.

For more information about Alignment’s 2026 product offerings, benefits and services, visit www.alignmenthealthplan.com .

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in six states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 400 clinics, medical groups with some 4,600 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

_______________________

1 Benefits and eligibility may vary by plan, check the Evidence of Coverage for specific plan benefits.

2 Special supplemental benefits for the chronically ill (SSBCI)-qualifying chronic conditions include congestive heart failure (CHF), dementia, diabetes, and stroke. Other chronic conditions may apply. Medical records will be used to establish the member qualification. The benefits mentioned are a part of a special supplemental program for the chronically ill. Not all members qualify because other eligibility and coverage criteria also apply.

3 522,424 as of September 2025, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Medicare Advantage/Part D Contract and Enrollment Data, September 2025 MA State/County Penetration

Y0141_26502EN_M