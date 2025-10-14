AgentSync Welcomes David Samuels as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth for Category-Defining InsurTech Company

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgentSync today announced a leadership transition as Niji Sabharwal, who founded the company with Jenn Knight in 2018, passes the CEO role to SaaS, technology and insurance veteran, David Samuels. This change marks an exciting new chapter in the company’s journey.

Since founding the company, Niji has dedicated his vision and energy to creating an industry-leading producer onboarding, management, and compliance experience that has become a trusted solution across all lines of business in the insurance industry. Under his leadership, the company has built a reputation for innovation, quality and customer focus.

Together, Sabharwal and Knight decided this was the ideal timing for a leadership transition that reflects the company’s growth and future potential. Samuels brings over 30 years of experience in insurance and SaaS leading high-performing, people-first teams and scaling organizations to new levels of success.

“As we enter this next chapter, the timing feels right to bring in a leader who has the experience to scale what we’ve built together. I couldn’t be more confident in David to carry our mission forward,” said Niji Sabharwal.

“This is a company with strong momentum, a powerful product and a mission that matters. My focus will be on building the processes and structures that help us scale sustainably, while keeping our customers and employees at the center of everything we do. As we grow, we’ll invest in strengthening the way we deliver, ensuring customers experience not just great products, but consistent innovation, dependable service and true partnership that helps them achieve their goals,” said David Samuels.

This transition represents continuity for the AgentSync mission and an exciting opportunity to build on the business’s foundation by ensuring the company continues to serve customers, employees and partners with excellence.

About AgentSync

AgentSync engineers distribution channel management (DCM) solutions that connect the insurance ecosystem. By automating producer onboarding workflows and integrating real-time data across systems, AgentSync enables insurers to scale and optimize their distribution networks while remaining compliant. Our configurable, intuitive platform simplifies the producer ready-to-sell process, supported by API connectivity for seamless data exchange across systems. AgentSync recognizes compliance as the ultimate enabler for optimized distribution, unlocking agility and new revenue opportunity.



Founded in 2018 by Niji Sabharwal and Jenn Knight, and headquartered in Denver, CO, AgentSync has been recognized as one of Denver’s Best Places to Work, a Forbes Cloud 100 Rising Star, an Insurtech Insights Future 50 winner, and was ranked 65th on Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers 2023. To learn more, visit www.agentsync.io.

