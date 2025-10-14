At COMPAMED, TekniPlex Healthcare to Showcase Interventional Design-to-Commercialization Services and Sustainability-Focused Materials Science Innovations.

Wayne, PA, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TekniPlex Healthcare, which utilizes advanced materials science expertise to help deliver better patient outcomes, will showcase its dual focus on interventional design-to-commercialization capabilities and sustainability-driven materials science at COMPAMED 2025, taking place November 17–20 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Visitors can connect with TekniPlex Healthcare at Building 8B, Stand N02.

TekniPlex Healthcare’s Interventional Device Solutions (IDS) team will highlight its ability to partner with global OEMs from concept through commercialization. IDS’ end-to-end services encompass design, development, prototyping, verification/validation, and manufacturing complex Class II and III medical devices. By combining design expertise with TekniPlex Healthcare’s precision component manufacturing, the company helps accelerate new device product launches while ensuring the highest standards of performance and patient safety.

“Healthcare OEMs are increasingly looking for partners who can help them move faster from idea to impact,” said Brian Clarke, Vice President & General Manager, Medtech Solutions at TekniPlex Healthcare. “Our IDS offering and precision component capabilities are uniquely positioned to meet that need—reducing risk, compressing timelines, and delivering quality at cost effective scale.”

At the same time, TekniPlex Healthcare will underscore its commitment to sustainability, a core driver across the company’s global operations and product portfolio. TekniPlex Healthcare’s enterprise-wide approach spans operations, supply chain, and product development, with measurable progress in reducing carbon footprint and advancing circularity. For healthcare specifically, the company will highlight bio-based PVC resins and other materials science innovations that provide OEMs with solutions to meet tightening ESG mandates in Europe and North America.

“Sustainability is a top priority for our customers,” said Meg Henke, Global Head of Product Management, Medtech Solutions at TekniPlex. “We lead with a TekniPlex-wide approach, then drill down by product line—highlighting offerings that support sustainability alongside the performance benefits our healthcare partners require.”

At COMPAMED, attendees can learn how TekniPlex Healthcare is:

Delivering turnkey interventional design and development support from ideation to commercialization.

Providing precision components that enhance device functionality and reliability.

Advancing sustainable materials and operations, including bio-based PVC resins that help lower carbon footprint.

# # #

About TekniPlex Healthcare

TekniPlex Healthcare utilizes advanced materials science expertise and technologies to develop and deliver critical solutions for medical and diagnostic devices, drug delivery systems and sterile barrier healthcare packaging applications. With a global reach, the division’s deep understanding of the greater pharmaceuticals and medical landscape helps it produce exemplary barrier properties for drugs and precision medical devices for interventional and therapeutic procedures.

In the medical device niche, TekniPlex Healthcare embodies a comprehensive CDMO partner capable of servicing every stage of the product life cycle, from design and development through component manufacturing and final assembly. Throughout its broad purview, the division’s ever-evolving portfolio helps meet demands for high-leverage medicines and mission-critical healthcare products that benefit care providers and patients. For more information visit www.tekni-plex.com/healthcare.

Contact Info



Natalia Rivera

natalia.rivera@tekni-plex.com

+1 480-395-3130

Attachment