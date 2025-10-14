United States Digital Payment Forecast Report 2025-2033, Competitive Analysis of ACI, Aliant Payment, Amazon, American Express, Apple, Fiserv, Mastercard, Novetti, Paypal, Visa

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Digital Payment Market Report by Type, Offering, End Use, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Digital Payment Market is expected to witness tremendous growth, growing from US$ 3.06 trillion in 2024 to US$ 9.29 trillion by 2033. The growth depicts a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.11% during the period from 2025 to 2033. The growing usage of digital payments, the development of payment technologies, and evolving consumer behavior are primary drivers driving this market through the next few years.





In the United States, digital payments have become extremely popular due to high smartphone penetration, widespread internet access, and consumer preference for convenience. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated adoption, as contactless and online transactions became safer alternatives to cash. Businesses of all sizes - from large retailers to local vendors - are embracing digital payments to attract tech-savvy customers. With rewards, loyalty schemes, and robust security authentication, digital payment adoption continues to grow. It is now a mainstream financial activity in the United States, revolutionizing consumer behavior and trade.



Drivers of Growth in the United States Digital Payment Market

High Smartphone Penetration and Internet Penetration



Nearly every American (98%) has a mobile phone. This means virtually 331 million individuals. Over nine in 10 (91%) Americans have a smartphone. The high penetration of smartphones and broadband internet is a main catalyst for the adoption of digital payments in the U.S. Customers are increasingly relying on mobile wallets, banking apps, and peer-to-peer systems for convenient transactions.

As the rollout of 5G continues across the country, the speed and accuracy of digital payments are increasing, enabling real-time transfers. Companies are also embracing QR code and contactless payment solutions to keep up with customers' expectations. With mobiles becoming the fulcrum of shopping, banking, and bill payments, ease of online transactions remains a key driver of market growth. This technology platform provides constant growth of the digital payments ecosystem across the nation.



Growth of E-commerce and Online Services



The accelerated growth of e-commerce and subscription services has heavily contributed to digital payment acceptance in the U.S. Digital transactions underpin the business models of online stores, food delivery apps, streaming platforms, and ride-sharing apps for customer convenience. Safe checkout methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Pay speed up buying while curbing cart abandonment rates. One-click payments and stored cards further optimize user experience.

Since American consumers are spending billions of dollars every year on online shopping, payment platforms have become a must-have. This high correlation of retail digitization with consumer demand is a key growth driver of the market for digital payments. From June 2025, US visitors to BBC.com will have to pay $49.99 (£36) per annum or $8.99 (£6.50) per month for most BBC News articles and features, and to watch the BBC News channel, according to a statement on the website.



Government and Regulatory Support for Cashless Transactions



Initiatives from the government and regulations are driving the development of the U.S. digital payments market. Financial inclusion policies, cybersecurity guidelines, and digital infrastructure investment offer a solid base for adoption. Organizations such as the Federal Reserve facilitate innovation with initiatives such as FedNow, which allows immediate payments across the country.

Besides this, tax relief for small businesses embracing digital transactions as well as continued emphasis on secure authentication mechanisms (such as biometric checks) build confidence in digital platforms. Such actions prompt consumers and businesses alike to switch from checks and cash to digital platforms, complementing the growth trend of digital payments in the United States. 86.9% of point of sale transactions in the United States were cashless in 2024.



Challenges in the United States Digital Payment Market

Cybersecurity Threats and Fraud Risks



With increasing digital payments, cybersecurity threats are a major challenge to the U.S. Phishing attacks, data breaches, identity theft, and fraudulent activities erode consumer confidence in online platforms. Publicized instances of payment fraud tend to identify weaknesses in security systems, deterring nervous users from embracing digital solutions.

Payment players have to heavily invest in tokenization, sophisticated encryption, and AI-based fraud detection to keep consumers confident. Even with these attempts, emerging cyber threats pose ongoing threats. Unless dealt with holistically, security issues would impede digital payment adoption, especially with older age groups that are still more hesitant to adopt online monetary transactions.



Unequal Access and Digital Divide



In spite of comprehensive growth, digital payment adoption is hampered by the digital divide in the U.S. Internet and sophisticated financial infrastructure are often absent in rural areas, hindering widespread adoption of online payments. Moreover, poor families might not own smartphones, bank accounts, or credit facilities needed to carry out digital transactions. The disparity inhibits the inclusive development of the digital payments market. Although governments and fintech players are attempting to bridge the financial inclusion gap through inexpensive alternatives and prepaid digital wallets, there are gaps yet to fill. Closing the urban-rural, rich-poor divide is necessary for broad adoption across the country.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3066.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $9294.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered United States



Key Players Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Aliant Payment Systems Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

American Express Company

Apple Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

Novetti Group Limited

Paypal Holdings Inc.

Visa Inc.

Market Segmentation

Type

Digital Commerce

Digital Remittances

Mobile POS Payments

Offering

Cards

ACH Transfer

Digital Wallet

Other Payment Modes

End User

BFSI

Retail & e-Commerce

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Media & Entertainment

Others

Top States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

