Foodbank Hosts Shutdown Relief Distribution as Missed Paychecks Ripple Across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even with active-duty service members expected to receive pay this week, civilian federal employees, government contractors, and small-business subcontractors across Hampton Roads are still waiting, or already missing, paychecks due to the federal government shutdown.

To help those affected, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will host a Shutdown Relief Mobile Distribution on Friday, October 17, from 11 am to 2 pm (or while supplies last) at Military Circle Mall (880 N. Military Hwy., Norfolk).

The event, made possible through support from the City of Norfolk Department of Economic Development, Perdue Farms, and Food Lion, will provide fresh produce, lean protein, and pantry staples to households affected by the shutdown’s financial strain.

Hampton Roads is home to one of the largest defense footprints in the country — nearly one in ten residents is part of the military or federal workforce. While pay for active-duty service members offers some relief, many others in the same households or neighboring communities remain furloughed or unpaid, and the economic ripple effect continues to spread.

“Our military serves this country every day, and many also serve alongside us as volunteers,” said Christopher Tan, President and CEO of the Foodbank. “When their community faces uncertainty, it’s our turn to step up. Shutdowns create instability in people’s lives each day they continue. We’ve been here before, and we know what it takes to respond.”

Foodbank staff from every department have stepped away from their regular roles to make this event possible, demonstrating a shared commitment to stand with the community in a moment of need. The distribution will also help relieve pressure on partner pantries already seeing increased demand.

“Food banks are critical to our country,” Tan added. “No matter what happens in Washington, we’ll be here for our community,” Tan said. “Hunger doesn’t take a break when paychecks do.”

Since 1981, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has provided more than 420 million meals to neighbors in need across 11 cities and counties. The organization works to eliminate hunger by distributing nutritious food and addressing the root causes of food insecurity. Learn more at foodbankonline.org.

