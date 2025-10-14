Publication of Prospectus

FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC ("Company")

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Publication of a Prospectus

14 OCTOBER 2025



Publication of a Prospectus

Further to the announcement dated 4 September 2025, the board of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce the publication of a prospectus relating to an Offer for Subscription to raise in aggregate up to £10 million (with an over-allotment facility for up to an additional £5 million) by issues of ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") (the "Offer").

Related party transaction

Foresight Group LLP (the "Promoter") has been appointed as promoter of the Offer under the terms set out below. The Promoter, as it is also the Company’s investment manager, is regarded as a related party of the Company under the UK Listing Rules, therefore the terms of this appointment constitute a related party transaction under rule 8.2.1 of the UK Listing Rules. Pursuant to an agreement dated 14 October 2025 relating to the Offer between, among others, the Company and the Promoter, the Promoter will receive a fee of an amount up to a maximum of 4.5% of the amount subscribed under the Offer by Investors for acting as promoter of the Offer. The Board, having been so advised by the Company's Sponsor, SPARK Advisory Partners Limited, consider the terms of the transaction to be fair and reasonable as far as the Company's shareholders are concerned.

Further Information

The Offer is now open and will close on 31 March 2026 for the 2025/26 tax year and 30 April 2026 for the 2026/27 tax year or earlier if the Offer is fully subscribed or may be extended at the Board's discretion. The Board is pleased to announce that there is an Early Bird Discount available on all applications received by 12 noon on 31 December 2025, discounting the Promoter's initial fee by 1.5%.

Full details of the Offer will be set out in the Securities Note, Registration Document and Summary which together comprise a Prospectus in accordance with the UK Prospectus Regulation, and which is published as at today's date. All documents comprising the Prospectus will be available from the offices of the Promoter and the following website: https://www.foresight.group/products/foresight-ventures-vct-plc

A copy of the Prospectus has also been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will also shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

