Acclaimed Art World Documentary from Executive Producer David Corenswet Expands National Reach with Austin Film Festival Selection

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When abstract expressionist Jon Schueler died in 1992, Magda Salvesen became the sole keeper of his legacy, responsible for thousands of artworks spread between New York and Edinburgh. Now in her 80’s and having spent more time with the paintings than Schueler ever did, Magda has become a recognized authority on preserving artistic legacy with her “curation of the artist's estate,” described as “the industry’s gold standard,” by Diana Ewer, Head of Careers at Sotheby’s Institute of Art, London.

Woman in the Sky, a 16-minute film executive produced and shot by David Corenswet – best known for his role in 2025’s Superman – offers a never-before-seen portrait of the woman who has not only become a role model for other legacy keepers, but is an elemental force in her own right. Magda and Jon’s story began in 1970 when Salvesen, then 26 and working at the Scottish Arts Council, met the 54-year-old American painter during his travels through Scotland. A few months later, he wrote a will leaving her his entire body of work – a gesture that would shape the next five decades of her life.

"Magda is such a remarkable person, so self-aware in making the affirmative choice to accept her designated role as steward of [Schueler’s] legacy," says Christine J. Vincent, Managing Director of The Aspen Institute Artist-Endowed Foundations Initiative. "Woman in the Sky is a moving synthesis of Magda's significant contributions…and I'm grateful that the film recognizes and documents this."

Following its world premiere at the Oscar-qualifying Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival, the documentary has been selected for the 32nd edition of the prestigious Austin Film Festival – recognition that the film's exploration of art world stewardship (and the romance that preceded it) resonates beyond specialized audiences. The selection marks a rare crossover moment for a film about the invisible labor, often carried out by widows and children, of legacy preservation.

That invisibility is precisely what drew director Max Woertendyke to the subject. "I met Magda a decade ago working for The Jon Schueler Estate. I had never met someone so committed to someone else's work," Woertendyke says. "Back then she was resolutely 'the woman behind the canvases,' but as she's become aware of her own horizon line, she's determined it was time to step into the story and ensure its continuation."

Jon Schueler's evocative paintings of Scottish skies hang in over 70 collections including major institutions such as The Whitney Museum of American Art, The Art Institute of Chicago, and SF MOMA. Yet the story of how his artistic standing survived and expanded under Salvesen's stewardship has remained largely untold – until now.

The documentary features never-before-seen archival footage spanning five decades, intimate interviews with Salvesen, and cinematography of the Scottish landscapes that inspired both artist and guardian. Through Salvesen's perspective, viewers witness the complex work of art preservation: managing museum relationships and maintaining the artist's vision across thousands of temperature-sensitive works, revealing how personal devotion can evolve into professional expertise that shapes art history.

About the Production

Woman in the Sky is produced by Noble Gas Media, with Max Woertendyke directing and producing. Julia Best Warner also produces. David Corenswet serves as executive producer and cinematographer.

Austin Film Festival Screening Details

Woman in the Sky will screen at Austin Film Festival twice:

October 24 @ 4pm

October 29 @ 3:15pm



Both times at The Galaxy Theater; 6700 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin, TX 78752.

More information at https://austinfilmfestival.com/

Media Availability

Director Max Woertendyke and subject Magda Salvesen are available for interviews. High-resolution stills, press materials, and screener links available upon request.

Contact Max Woertendyke

Noble Gas Media

max@noblegasmedia.com

(347) 489-4631

Additional Information IMDB: imdb.com/title/tt30229149/

Website: www.noblegasmedia.com

A photo and a video accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22993e46-06e4-4786-82ac-2d776e1b54d3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c53f209-2b94-4f91-abb1-04e771dd19d8