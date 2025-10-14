The Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market in Saudi Arabia 2025-2034: Multimodal and Digital Innovations Transforming the Industry

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia shock wave therapy devices market, valued at USD 25.98 million in 2024, is set for substantial growth powered by technological innovations. With a projected CAGR of 3.60% during 2025-2034, the market is expected to reach USD 37 million by 2034, driven by the increasing incidence of lifestyle-related and chronic health conditions. The growing demand for these devices reflects a broader requirement for effective, non-surgical treatments.

The rising prevalence of nephrolithiasis in Saudi Arabia, linked to high temperatures and dietary habits, underpins the demand for advanced shock wave therapy devices. A notable study in 2024 indicated a 16.1% prevalence rate of renal stones in Bisha, flagging the urgent need for non-invasive treatments like extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy. In parallel, the expansion of urology units in hospitals spurs the market growth further. Mergers and acquisitions, such as Johnson & Johnson's USD 13.1 billion buyout of Shockwave Medical, enhance distribution reach and foster market sustainability, improving device access and support in Saudi Arabia.

Market Trends

A shift towards multimodal systems, digital integration, and expanding indications define current market trends. Regulatory support and innovations are broadening shock wave therapy applications, particularly in cardiology, where devices are revolutionizing treatment for calcified coronary lesions. The aesthetics sector is also experiencing growth, with increased adoption of radial shockwave technology for cellulite treatment and post-liposuction care, influenced by social-media campaigns and medical tourism, especially in Riyadh.

Market Segmentation

Technology: Focused, Electromagnetic, Electrohydraulic, Piezoelectric, Radial, Combined Shock Wave Generation

Modality: Portable, Fixed

Applications: Cardiology, Urology, Erectile Dysfunction, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, Aesthetic Medicine, Dermatology, Others

End Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Rehab Centers, Others

Electromagnetic Shock Wave Generation Leading Technology Segment

This technology segment stands out due to its precision and deeper tissue penetration capabilities, crucial for treating complex cases like musculoskeletal and kidney disorders. The segment's ongoing innovation and reliable therapy solutions position it as a key driver of market growth.

Leading Market Players

Prominent companies include HMS Medical Systems, Electro Medical Systems S.A. (EMS), Storz Medical, and Siemens Healthineers AG, all contributing significantly to non-invasive therapy technologies and market expansion.

HMS Medical Systems: Offers affordable, user-friendly physiotherapy and rehabilitation devices.

Offers affordable, user-friendly physiotherapy and rehabilitation devices. EMS: Specializes in precision medical devices across urology and orthopedics.

Specializes in precision medical devices across urology and orthopedics. Storz Medical: Provides advanced shock wave systems for diverse medical applications.

Provides advanced shock wave systems for diverse medical applications. Siemens Healthineers AG: Focuses on lithotripsy systems with AI-integration for improved patient outcomes.

Additional key players include BTL Industries, Inc., Shockwave Medical Inc., and Medispec Ltd.

Key Questions Answered

The report delves into insights such as market valuation, growth forecasts, driving factors, performance analysis, major trends, technological leads by segments, and insights into key players shaping the industry's dynamics.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $25.98 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $37 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

